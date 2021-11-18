Quentin Tarantino is one of those directors who can spend a lot of time away from the cameras and come back with the same success as ever. The creator quickly established himself as one of the biggest names in Hollywood and actors were lining up to work with him. With Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood – 94% finally managed to pay the tribute they loved so much to their beloved industry, while leaving critics and the public waiting for more. Tarantino reportedly has one more movie on his roster before retiring, but some legal issues could be a headache right now.

Keep reading: There are feet in the films of good directors: Quentin Tarantino

In early November, Tarantino broke the news that he would sell NFT from Violent Times – 94% that would include exclusive scenes, director’s commentary, secrets about the history and filming of the film starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman, as well as excerpts from the original script. We go in parts. What is an NFT? Its acronym stands for Non-fungible Token / Non-fungible Token and it is a way in which you can sell and buy pieces of art online. These tokens can be gifs, digital cards, etc., and they represent a unique value that is not interchangeable with other tokens. What makes them special in today’s market is that their origin and exclusivity can easily be proven, and that they are indivisible. So getting one can be very valuable and several creators are taking this step.

Let’s go back to Tarantino; the also director of Bastardos Sin Gloria – 88% promised to put these tokens up for sale, but the problem is that the production company that made the filming happen in the first place was not notified. Miramax, the famous company created by the Weinstein brothers and that was sold after Harvey weinstein went to jail for sexual abuse, he is the one who risked investing time and money in Violent times. As we already know, the film was a success in every way and became a classic that marked Tarantino’s career. According to the Wall Street Journal, Miramax He sent a letter to the director warning him that the sale was in breach of the contract they signed years ago on the title rights, but Tarantino apparently ignored the matter.

After Tarantino failed to respond and stop the sale, Miramax decided to proceed legally and sued the director. In the complaint, the company explains that the director is trying to profit unilaterally from the success of Violent times and that the contract they signed to produce it is still in force. In other words, the production company is more interested in its share of the profits and not entirely in having exclusive material released on the film.

You may also like: Quentin Tarantino Denies Natural Killers, Says Oliver Stone Changed His Script

For his part, the director did not sit idly by and already responded to the accusation by explaining that the original contract included a clause where Tarantino kept the rights to Violent times for any future adaptations, such as plays or comics, and possible sequels. According to Cinema Blend, Miramax He does not believe that this clause applies the same since it is material belonging to the original work and not a derivative, but the director insists that it is his right.

Here again the risk of a poorly written contract or one that does not take into account technological changes is demonstrated. Of course, at that time these tokens did not exist, but some creators already ask in their contracts to put clauses in case some technological advance can be of benefit to them or not. After all, these works are made for posterity, and continuing to earn money from them is a privilege many seek.

At this point, it is not known whether or not the matter will go to court, as it is very likely that both parties will decide to settle the problem independently with an agreement. However, the conflict puts on the table the debate on the rights that are given to the creator and those who remain with the producer, distributor, etc. In addition, if the lawsuit reaches the court it would serve as a precedent, as this will surely continue to happen now that the NFTs have become so popular and gained greater importance among collectors.

Do not leave without reading: Quentin Tarantino is considering retiring without making his 10th movie