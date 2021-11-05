Smartphones have become an extension of our hand. We are making use of them every day and it is rare that we leave home without our mobile phone in our pocket. Although they are becoming more powerful and their performance has improved by leaps and bounds, the accumulation of applications and files ends up taking its toll … Sooner or later, your phone will run slower and slower.

If you have noticed that your Android mobile is slow and you would like it to be the same as before, you can carry out some changes in the settings to clean the garbage, free the internal memory – as well as the RAM – and, incidentally, save battery, which together will allow acceleration the operation of the entire operating system.

Then we leave you 10 tricks that will leave your Android mobile like new.

Xiaomi has a wide catalog of mobiles in Spain and we have compiled them all, also ordered by price range from cheapest to most expensive.

Putting them into practice will not take long and you will be surprised by the results, so let’s get to work!

Table of Contents

Uninstall, disable or force close apps

Different mobile manufacturers add applications by default that cannot be uninstalled. In addition, as you use your device, you accumulate apps that you stop using. For clean your android and allow it to work faster, it is recommended that you uninstall the applications that you do not use and that you disable those that cannot be uninstalled.

To do this, go to Settings> Applications> All applications and carefully review the apps on your mobile. Some of them cannot be uninstalled, but you can disable or force their closure.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

Clear the application cache

Other trick to leave your Android mobile as new It consists of eliminating the cache of the applications, since in many cases it is occupied by apps that we do not use and the operating speed of the device is reduced.

To clear it, go to Settings> Storage, tap the Cached data option and click OK in the pop-up message.

Reduce notifications

For optimize your Android mobile, Another trick that you can apply is reducing the notifications of the applications you use less frequently, which will help you speed up their operation.

To do this, navigate through the menu Settings> Notifications> Manage notifications. Here you can review the apps one by one and deactivate the ones that don’t interest you, as well as manage the notification sounds, vibrations and lights.

Disable Google Maps notifications It is especially important, since it is one of the applications that consumes the most resources in the background.

Lower or disable animations and transitions

The animations, transitions and effects of the operating system can slow down the operation and prevent the mobile from running as smoothly as possible. To avoid this, you have the possibility to download or deactivate them completely from the settings, but first you need to activate the development options.

To do this, go to Settings and look for the option About phone or Phone information. Then tap on the Build Number seven times.

Once this is done, in the Settings section you will find an additional section called Development options. Look here for the Window Animation Scale, Transition-Animation Scale and Animator Duration Scale options. By default they are at 1x, but you can lower them to 0.5x or disable them completely for faster operation.

Choose a dark and static wallpaper

The wallpapers with animations or light colors consume the resources and the battery of your mobile. To avoid this, it is best to choose a dark and static background. You can change it from the Settings> Display menu.

In addition, for save battery on your Android It is recommended that you adjust the brightness of the screen to the minimum necessary. You can also activate the Reading mode to reduce the brightness of the wallpaper in those apps that you only use for reading. To do this, click on the option Reading mode in the Screen section and select the applications in which you want to apply it.

Delete photos, videos and files

Over time we accumulate countless photos, videos and files on our mobile. You do not need to save all these contents on your smartphone: you have the possibility of uploading them to a cloud storage service, such as Dropbox or Google Drive, as well as transferring them to the computer to save them on the hard drive or in external memories.

Once you have made the copy of your contents, delete them from the terminal so that they stop taking up space.

Clean junk files

As you use your smartphone, junk files accumulate that slow down the operation of the operating system.

If your Android mobile works slow and you would like to accelerate its performance, you have the possibility of using applications that help you to do a cleaning in a simple way and in a few minutes.

Turn off automatic and background updates

Other trick that will leave your Android mobile as new consists of deactivating automatic updates and in the background so that you are the one who manually controls the moment in which the updates of the applications you use are installed.

To do this, open Google Play, click the menu key and select the Settings option. Then, tap on Update apps automatically and check the Do not update apps automatically box.

Then go to Settings> Applications to take a look at the apps that are running in the background.

If you find an application that you use occasionally active, you can stop it by clicking on it and pressing the Stop button.

Restart the mobile

Have you turned off or restarted your mobile lately? We are used to having the smartphone on 24 hours a day and we forget that it is good to disconnect it and restart it.

Thanks to this, the processes are updated and the performance of the terminal improves, so if you have noticed that the device works slower, sometimes the problem will be solved simply by restarting it.

Reset the mobile

If after following all these tricks to improve the performance of your Android mobile you can’t get it to work like new again, another alternative that you have at your fingertips is to reset the device to start from scratch.

Before carrying out this task, first make a backup copy from Settings> Backup my data and then activate the option to backup to Google Drive.

Once the backup has been saved to your Google Drive account, select the Factory data reset option and wait until the process is complete. Then you can recover all your applications, settings and files through the backup.