Android’s navigation and infotainment system is the world’s most widely used by drivers, but that doesn’t mean that everyone knows how to use it equally well. That is why we tell you how to get the most out of it.

Surely many of you use Android Auto on a daily basis, and many others have seen the car of a friend or family member. And it is that since 2017 this system has grown to the point that several million people use it around the world (although now the future is Android Automotive).

The point is that there are still people who do not know how to use Android Auto well, limiting itself only to putting Google Maps and little else, when the system has great possibilities.

Various applications, voice commands, synchronization of other apps … Android Auto can be as complete as you want it to be, that’s why we are going to explain some quick and simple tips to improve your driving experience:

Use the voice assistant: It is true that speech recognition systems tend to give many problems, but the Google Assistant captures voice commands quite well. Instead of fiddling with the touch screen, sometimes it is easier to ask Google Assistant to take you to the nearest Mercadona, to call your best friend or to remind you of what is on your calendar.

Customize your Android Auto experience: Not all smartphone applications are compatible with Android Auto. But many of them are, so organize them in a way that makes sense on your car’s touch screen.

Fortunately, it is easy to select which applications appear and in what order. Go to the Android Auto app on your phone, tap Settings, and click Customize menu. From there, you can check which Android Auto-compatible apps you want to appear on your touchscreen.

This multimedia touch screen replaces the car radio and integrates Android Auto to use GPS, YouTube, Maps, Spotify, and other Android apps.

Integrate the calendar and navigation: If you’re not making the most of your phone’s calendar, this could change your mind. Put an event on your calendar with the address and Google can guide you directly there from your calendar.

In Android Auto, you just have to ask Google to go to your calendar and press the arrow button on the touch screen to start navigation through Google Maps, which is very convenient for those work meetings that you do not remember well where were.

Nowadays it has become so popular to use Android in the car, as in the mobile. If you have a vehicle with Android Auto or you use it from your mobile, you should know these tips and tricks.

I silence you for heavy: Everyone has a friend who sends too many text messages. For this situation, Android Auto gives you the option to mute specific conversations. Just press mute conversation when a spam message appears on the touch screen.

If you want to avoid receiving group message notifications while driving, you can silence them by going to the settings of the Android Auto application on your phone.

With all these tricks we assure you that In just a few days you will be getting a much richer performance from your Android Auto, ideal for us to concentrate on the road without distractions.