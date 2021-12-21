Harry Potter is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time and its success continues as the number of fans continues to grow. With this magical world based on the novels of JK Rowling, came a fictional sport called Quidditch, which is practiced on brooms. The game astonished and liked the public so much that it was transported to real life approximately since 2005 and now has associations that are in charge of its regularization.

The quidditch associations of the United States and the United Kingdom have made the decision to change the name of the sport, this because they want to distance themselves from the name of JK Rowling, after the author commented on the trans community. In addition, the groups know that the name Quidditch is a registered trademark by Warner Bros., this being another reason to change the title of the game.

Last week, US Quidditch, Major League Quidditch and The UK Quidditch Association began the name change process. They declared through a statement the most outstanding reasons that led them to make such a decision. In addition, the leagues will conduct a series of polls over the next few months to obtain a new name for the sport. Here is a part of the statement issued by US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch:

As the game has grown, the name ‘Quidditch’, which is a trademark of Warner Bros., has limited the expansion of the sport, including but not limited to sponsorship and broadcast opportunities. Both leagues hope that this name change will allow for new and exciting developments for our players, fans, and volunteers as the sport continues to grow.

In another part of the statement from both associations, they talk about the importance of keeping a distance with the author of the Harry Potter novels and her anti-trans stance, as they point out that this sport is characterized by its gender equality and inclusiveness and comments like those of Rowling they do not in any way represent the principles of the associations or the sport in question.

Our sport has earned a reputation as one of the most progressive sports in the world in terms of gender equality and inclusion, thanks in part to its ultimate gender rule, which stipulates that a team may have no more than four players. of the same gender in the field at the same time. Both organizations feel that it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations and believe that this move is a step in that direction.

A statement from the UK Quidditch Association noted that the sport is expanding its horizons beyond Harry Potter and the franchise in general, and a name change would allow for growth, sponsorship and expansion. We leave a part of that statement below:

Distancing ourselves from JK Rowling will consolidate sport and community as the inclusive space it already is. Since our inception, the inclusion of all people, regardless of race, sex, gender identity or background has been a cornerstone of our sport. We cannot continue to call ourselves Quidditch and be associated with JK Rowling as she continues to make harmful and hateful remarks against the many transgender athletes, staff and volunteers who call this sporting community home.

