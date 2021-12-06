Quinceañera, Inés Morales loses her life, the causes revealed | Instagram

Inés Morales Iglesias, who will perform in Quinceanera by embodying the character of “Elvira contreras“, the evil” aunt of Beatriz “, lost her life at the age of 69, the news was confirmed during the morning of this Monday, November 6.

The actress Spanish, Inés Morales Iglesias, was one of the antagonistic characters in the production, her role gave life to “Elvira”, who in turn was “Beatriz’s aunt“, Thalía in the telenovela broadcast in 1987 also starring Adela Noriega and a great cast.

During the first hours of this Monday morning, the news of the departure of the beloved would begin to circulate on all social networks “spanish actress“, who stood out as a villain in the Mexican soap operas of the 80’s.

Most remembered for her role as “Elvira Contreras v! Uda de Iturralde” in Televisa’s famous youth soap opera, she collaborated closely with Valentin Pimstein, although her first opportunity came when she participated in the production of “Amalia Batista.”

The Spanish-Mexican, born in 1952, leaves a great legacy on the small screen after participating in stories such as “Chispita”, “Amalia Batista”, “Vivir un poco”, “Poor Miss Limantour”, “Simply María”, and ” Milagro y Magia “, among others.

Immediately, users on the networks turned to express their feelings about the unfortunate loss that it represents for the world of acting, the actress forged her career in Mexico, a country that always received her with open arms.

In the middle of the news, it transpired, his remains will be transferred to their place of origin to offer them the last goodbye.

What were the causes of its outcome?

Although no further details have been revealed about the reasons that led to her departure, it is known that the actress, Inés Morales suffered from health problems for several years that finally ended her life today at the age of 69.

It is expected that very soon, his colleagues from the remembered production of Carla Estrada for Televisa will pay tribute to him on social networks as generally happens in these types of eventualities

The production in which also Alexis Ayala, Ernesto Laguardia, Sebastián Ligarde, Ana Bertha Espín, Jorge Lavat, Fernando Cianguerotti, among many others.