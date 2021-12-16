12/17/2021 at 00:04 CET

.

“Today we have not appeared,” admitted Quique Sánchez Flores, Getafe coach, which was eliminated in the second round of the Copa del Rey for the third consecutive year, this time after being thrashed by Atlético Baleares, from Primera RFEF.

“We regret it enormously,” said the coach of the Madrid team, who acknowledged that his team had not “given the maximum from the first minute.”

Regarding one of the key actions of the match, the expulsion of the Uruguayan defender Erick Cabaco In the first half, Quique Sánchez Flores, pointed out that it is a question that will be discussed “inside the locker room”.Forward Jaime Mata asked “forgiveness to the fans” because “the team has not been up to the task” and he pointed out that Getafe only has to think about LaLiga Santander “and keep working”, as well as highlighting the merit of Atlético Baleares, whose players had been “far superior”.

“Today there are no excuses, we apologize to the fans because this is unacceptable. We have not been in the game nor have we seen what we wanted, but we have realized many things, “said the Azulones coach, very angry.

Quique Sánchez Flores deplored the defensive errors that facilitated the victory of the Balearic Islands, of the First RFEF.

“We will talk about Cabaco in the dressing room”, The Madrid coach pointed out when commenting on the action -heading a rival- starring the South American defender.

Xavi Calm: “We had a great game”

Your colleague Xavi Calm, coach of the Balearic Islands, said that the victory against a First-class team like Getafe “has been very special.”“We had a great game. We wanted to play a good game and for people to feel proud of us. We came out very well, the expulsion, obviously, favored us a lot, it made us feel very calm. I am very happy for my players and for all the fans “, declared the Catalan coach of the Balearic team.