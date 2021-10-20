The press conference prior to Mallorca Golf Open has had as protagonists the two Spanish players with the highest number of victories present this week in Santa Ponça, Álvaro Quirós and Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño, and the CEO of E | motion, Edwin Weindorfer, promoter of the event that starts this Thursday.

Both Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño and Álvaro Quirós face this tournament with the illusion of the first, no matter how many years they have been on the circuit or the current situation they have regarding their playing rights for the 2022 season.

“It is always special to play on home soil, and even more so in a place as wonderful as Mallorca. Although usually I have not been very good at playing tournaments in Spain, it is curious that one of my best performances was precisely on this island, in a Mallorca Classic in which I came out as the leader on Sunday ”, said Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño.

For his part, Álvaro Quirós knows what it is to win a tournament in front of the Spanish public, as he won the Spanish Open in 2010, and he is confident that this week he can repeat that wonderful feeling.

“Without a doubt, winning in Spain is more special than anywhere else, and more so if you do it under the circumstances that I did, being my first win on the Tour, with my mother present.

there, and to top it off it was mother’s day. It came out round. If that made me excited, I think that a victory this week, considering how tight I am regarding keeping the card for next season, would be just as celebrated or more. “

Both have had the opportunity to play a few holes and see the course designed by Falco Nardi and that will put the players to the test this week.

“I came to this club about 20 years ago to play a Puerta de Hierro Cup, but it was not played on this route, it was in field 2, so today I have come again. I thought it was a good course, very well prepared, especially if we take into account the little time they have had, and with an 18th hole that I thought was fantastic. Here it is always blowing wind, and it is something to which we will have to be very attentive, because there are holes that just thinking about having it against, scares ”, commented Fernández-Castaño.

Mallorca welcomes the European Golf Tour as in its day to the ATP Tour

.

Álvaro Quirós continues to be one of the great punchers in Europe, and in this field is the 10th hole, a par 5 of almost 600 meters that today, during training, has been very close to reaching two strokes. “We played with the wind in favor, but I don’t want to imagine it against it, because it can be really long. In addition, for the tournament there are two holes that have been converted from par 5 to par 4, and that adds a lot of tension on certain shots. It will not be an easy test, but it will be fun, because the field offers many alternatives, “said the man from Cádiz.

To follow in the footsteps of tennis

This Mallorca Golf Open closes a Spanish tour of three consecutive tournaments in Spain, and puts the icing on a year of six European Tour events in this country, something that had not happened for a long time, and that speaks of the good health of Spanish golf and the golf paradise that it means.

Friends for many years, both are delighted to be the image of a tournament like this Mallorca Golf Open, because we must not forget that, after Martin kaymer, are the two players with the most wins of the 120 who participate.

On the part of Edwin Weindorfer, CEO of E | motion, promoter of the tournament, and through the simultaneous translation of Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño himself, he has confessed that this will be an important week for the future of the tournament, because despite the fact that this edition will take place with a few weeks since it became official, the Mallorca Golf Open is here to stay.

“This tournament was a goal for a long time, we have the WTA and ATP tennis tournaments, but we have had our eye on golf for years, and it is finally a reality. As is already known, the idea was to start in 2022, but this possibility arose, and together with the enormous effort of the Santa Ponça field and the entire team, we have managed to move it forward. Looking ahead, the idea is to have a long-distance tournament here, and that’s why we’re going to meet

with the European Tour commissioner during the tournament, because Mallorca deserves a great tournament and we are going to give it to them. For this, it is important to value the work of sponsors such as the Island of Mallorca, the Balearic Government, the Tourism Council, Meliá Hotel, OK Mobility, Allianz, Engel & Volkers, Perlentaucher, Red Bull / Organics and Kaze. Without them, none of this would be possible ”.