LAS VEGAS – Undefeated IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant opened the doors of his gym to offer a virtual training session for his upcoming and highly anticipated fight against the Mexican superstar, world champion. division and WBC / WBO / WBA unified Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Álvarez for the undisputed 168-pound division title on Saturday, November 6 live on SHOWTIME PPV from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event

Plant is currently undefeated and supremely talented, and now he is looking for the victory that would mark his career on fire and keep his undefeated record intact as he defends his world title for the fourth time. Whoever prevails on November 6 will stamp his name in the history books as the first undisputed 168-pound world champion in history since four belts are up for grabs.

Tickets for this event are already on sale and can be purchased by going to AXS.com. This event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.

You can see the training replay by clicking HERE to enter the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel. This was what Plant declared with his co-coach Justin Gamber this Wednesday.

CALEB PLANT

“This is personal to me, although in reality all fights are. I have sacrificed a lot for this sport and have dedicated myself completely to it, so whoever gets in the way of my goals makes the fight personal for me. Whoever it.

“I have many attributes that are going to complicate (Canelo’s) life in this fight. Everyone says their training camp has been the best ever, but I can honestly tell you that. I’ve had some spectacular sparring sessions and I’m ready to rock.

“I have a lot of respect for this sport and I dedicate myself to it with a lot of sacrifice every day. I want my name to be recorded in history and November 6 represents a great step towards that goal.

“I have a great opportunity in front of me. I have not taken any shortcuts in my training. I have prepared myself both mentally, physically and spiritually. I am simply focused.

“Some have lost the fight with Canelo before the bell rings. I think that’s why I irritate him so much. Some come to hand over their belt, hand over their check, and go home. Those who know me know that I am only here because I want their belts.

“I am grateful to have this opportunity, I appreciate it very much, but I am not here to be more famous. I’m here to win and take those belts.

“(Canelo) says that the opening rounds will be difficult, but I say that all the rounds will be difficult for him. Your challenge is great. My team and I are ready and focused so don’t miss the fight as you will see fireworks.

“I am in the best physical shape of my life. You have to train like a world champion before you are even one, and that is what I have always done. I’m hitting my prime just in time. The pressure is not going to overwhelm me. What’s more, the closer to the day of the fight, the less I feel it.

“This has been a long journey for both me and my dad (and co-coach Richie Plant). Those tough moments shaped the boxer that I am today. I have a great team behind me, and we are ready for November 6.

“The preparation and the sparring sessions have been great. I already want the bell to ring ”.

JUSTIN GAMBER, Plant Co-Trainer

“We are calm and coming into this fight with a cerebral philosophy. For us, this is just one more fight. We train in the same way for every fight.

“We are finishing our training and adjusting technical points. We will be making sure to solidify our strategy.

“Caleb’s physical attributes will make a difference if we use them the right way. Several of Canelo’s opponents haven’t been able to do it, but we have the ability to use our height and reach in the right way, and my expectation is that Caleb will be able to do it when fight time comes.

“I am excited about the challenge of being hand in hand with a great coach whom I respect very much like Eddy Reynoso. I admire their accomplishments and am excited about this opportunity.

“The fight is not personal on the part of the teams. These are two pit bulls ready to face off, and when that happens you can’t expect peace and harmony to reign. I’m not surprised.

“For me, our team is the best in the world of boxing. We have the best in every facet, and both chemistry and camaraderie are vital when it comes to teamwork. That will show on fight night.

“Caleb has always risen to the challenge. He did it when he was not the favorite against José Uzcátegui, and he never shrinks. It sounds like Canelo expects the pressure to affect him, but Caleb gets bigger and bigger as the pressure rises. That’s how it’s been since I met him and that’s how it will be on fight night.

“Representing the city of Nashville, Tennessee is everything to us. We want Nashville to stand out on the boxing map. Having an undisputed champion from Nashville is extremely important to us, and that is our intention on November 6. “

Canelo vs. Plant will see boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez of Mexico, unified WBC / WBA / WBO World Champion and number one pound-for-pound boxer in the world by consensus, face off against undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands. Plant, in a historic fight on Saturday, November 6 live on SHOWTIME PPV® at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME PPV kicks off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT with two-time world super middleweight champion Anthony “El Perro” Dirrell facing a dynamic contender like “Loco” Marcos Hernández in the 10-round co-main event. . Former undefeated world super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas returns to action against Mexico’s Leonardo Báez in a 10-round pay-per-view attraction, while lightweight contenders Elvis Rodríguez and Juan Pablo Romero will go head-to-head. in a 10-round duel to kick off the televised action.

