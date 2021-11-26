LAS VEGAS – WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa and WBO 122-pound champion Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. throbbed their title unification battle during a conference of Virtual press ahead of their main event live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, November 27 as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast will kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and will also feature super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem against Mexico’s Eduardo Báez in the night’s 10-round co-main event. In addition, unbeaten contender on the rise Gary Antonio Russell opens the telecast against Mexican Alexandro Santiago in a 10-round match to open the evening.

Tickets for this event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now through ticketmaster.com.

Figueroa vs. Fulton is a fight that has been in the making for several years, since before both undefeated fighters joined the club of world champions with the best performances of their respective careers this year. Fulton struck first by dominating then-undefeated Angelo Leo to capture the WBO title in January, while Figueroa excelled by stopping two-division champion Luis Nery and clinching the WBC belt in May.

This is what both boxers had to say on Tuesday:

BRANDON FIGUEROA

“I’m just glad that fight week has finally come. It’s been a long road with two different training camps, but I feel stronger than ever. We are just days away from a huge fight that I feel will be the best of the year and will steal the show. I come with everything.

“Becoming a unified world champion would be everything. I came to represent my city and my family and then bring them another championship belt. It would mean everything to me. I’ve been working hard to make that dream come true.

“People are going to talk and underestimate me. He thinks I’ll just be a robot in the ring, but I’m very insightful. That is why I am undefeated with many knockouts under my belt. I finish fights like the best. I know how to pressure you. Once he is hit in a shocking way and feels my power, the fight will change completely.

“(Fulton) is wrong if he thinks he will stop me in nine rounds or less. I am fierce and I remain undefeated, despite the fact that some say that my defense is very bad. I keep knocking out current and past world champions. This time it will be no different, history will repeat itself.

“This fight will take courage, heart, grit and a good physical condition. We will both have to leave the soul inside the ring, since we both know that the reward is enormous. We are both in our prime, he at 27 and I at 24.

“I came to do my job and execute my strategy. Several underestimated me against [Luis] Nery, but I came out ready to dominate and I did it. I no longer care if people underestimate me, I know my ability. I don’t see myself as a boxer, but I go out to have fun and I’m thrilled to be able to do it again.

“I think I am more powerful. I always think I am. That’s why I have the knockouts that I have. My opponents don’t think I have that much power before I step into the ring, but then they really feel it. I know how to hit the body stealthily, I know how to overwhelm my opponents with power, speed and combinations. All of that will dazzle you on November 27 as a result of my hard work. I won’t keep anything.

“(Fulton) is a skilled, cunning and fast fighter. It will be my duty to take away that ability. I do not take anything away from Stephen’s attributes, for something he got where he got, but I have studied it well. I recognize his virtue as a world champion and having come so far, but this is my moment.

“I must use my height and reach to my advantage, stay true to my strategy. I always have plans from A to D. I know that several say that I do not take advantage of my height or my reach, but I feel that I use them by fighting close to hand. I will have to take advantage of my height, my reach, my power, my size and everything that characterizes me as a boxer.

“I am ready to represent Mexico and my city. To make my family proud and I’m excited to get back in the ring. We’ll see who’s hungrier for glory. “

STEPHEN FULTON JR.

“My resume is better than that of [Figueroa] and I feel comfortable saying it. I have taken risks since I started my career. I have faced undefeated boxers that no one wanted to face. I have taken the hardest road.

“I have trained in a great way and I am extremely prepared. Being a unified champion would mean a lot to me. I have the opportunity to become the first unified super bantamweight champion in the history of Philadelphia. Winning this fight is everything to me.

“People have not yet seen my best version, they have not seen that I like to fight blow by blow. I don’t think this fight will last long. He has the kind of power that wears you out, but I get over anything. I believe in my ability and my intelligence.

“This will be my first time fighting in front of people in two years. I am very excited about it. I’ve been preparing for this fight since June, and I don’t think it will reach the final bell.

“I am the most important rival of his career so far. I am different from all his previous rivals. He knows it and everyone around him knows it. Watch what I’ll do when I have my sword against the wall.

“This is about who wants to earn more. Power, strength and speed can be diluted as the fight progresses. This fight is not just about being a unified champion, it motivates me that there is someone who thinks they can defeat me.

“(Figueroa) doesn’t give up, and I appreciate that aspect of his personality, since I despise those who give up and I don’t either. He always fights his way and pushes well. He knows how to take advantage of angles and he got here for a reason.

“I’m used to being uncomfortable, but what matters is that I have the support of my team, my family and my friends. They will be rooting for me on fight night.

“Figueroa will attack me more than my previous rivals. I already know that I am the best at 122 pounds, and it is only a few days before everyone realizes it. I don’t focus on my position in the division or what is at stake. I only focus on defeating the rival who thinks he is capable of beating me ”-

