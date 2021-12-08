Click HERE for the Video of the Virtual Press Conference

Hollywood, FLORIDA – Cuban top heavyweight Luis “King Kong” Ortíz and former world champion Charles Martin, and rising heavyweight star Frank “El Flash Cubano” Sánchez and Puerto Rican Olympic boxer Carlos Negrón, throbbed their respective fights during a press conference this Tuesday before entering the ring to headline the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per View action on Saturday, January 1 from Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Ortíz and Martin will face off in an IBF Heavyweight Title Elimination Fight that will be the main event of the night, while Sánchez and Negrón collide in the co-main event as part of the action that kicks off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The pay-per-view action will also see heavyweight contenders Jonnie Rice and Michael Coffie battling it out in a 10-round rematch, with former title contender Gerald “The Black Rooster” Washington going head-to-head in a 10-round fight. rounds against Turkish Olympic boxer Ali Eren Demirezen and undefeated Viktor Faust against Iago Kiladze in a 10-round attraction that will open on pay-per-view.

Next, the statements of the participants of the press conference this Tuesday:

LUIS ORTÍZ

“I am just grateful and happy to be able to be in this position. It’s great to be able to be on this stage, ready to do my job and shine on January 1st.

“It motivates me a lot to be able to fight so close, in my adoptive city in South Florida. I am always motivated to fight, whatever happens. My preparation has been so intense that I haven’t had much time to see my family. I will be ready to fight wherever I am, home or away.

“Both my mind and my body are in optimal shape. If someone thinks that I will not measure up, they could not be more wrong. I welcome any challenge, and that includes Charles Martin.

“Both my strategy and my objective have not changed. I want to face the best. Everyone who knows me knows that I train very seriously in the gym, and that throwing punches is what I do best. If someone trains better than me one day, I say good job and improve the next.

“I was able to help Carlos Negrón as my sparring partner, especially since I knew that he was going to face another Cuban. I hope I have helped you and wish you the best on January 1st.

“No one will be able to take away my dream of being a world champion. I will continue to prepare to face this new challenge against Charles Martin. Then I will continue ascending. I don’t have to think that my dream won’t come true.

“I am ready for war. I will go out to do my best and I don’t care if my opponent is taller or has more reach than me. My mentality is to face all challenges with my head held high.

“My name is not mentioned alongside the other heavyweights because they are the ones who avoid. I don’t know why they elude me, but I’ll be ready when they call my name. “

CHARLES MARTIN

“My preparation has been wonderful, I am working hard. All I do is work hard. I make an effort every day.

“I have never been as focused on my career as I am now. Many did not want to face me, and I give all the credit in the world to Ortíz for accepting this fight.

“People will be amazed at what I will do in this fight. I have always had the necessary skills, and now I have added to the main ingredient: dedication. I know that is what it takes to be a world champion again.

“It’s like night and day since I lost the title. I used to eat fast food and now my diet is completely different. I’ve always trained hard, but now I feel unstoppable.

“Manny Robles has helped me become a more well-rounded fighter. My arsenal is more complete and I am capable of doing many more things. I am a much more disciplined fighter both in and out of the ring.

“At this point, I only focus on Luis Ortíz. I can’t see past this fight. I only focus on defeating him. I wake up in the morning and see Luis Ortíz. I will take care of mine on January 1, and then I can talk about my future.

“I am in my prime and ready to compete. I don’t want to fight low-level rivals, I just want the best. I want to be a two-time world champion and I set the bar high on myself. I don’t want to waste time on my career. I’m ready to rock. “

FRANK SÁNCHEZ

“I am very happy to be able to fight in South Florida on January 1st. We are preparing in a great way under the tutelage of Team Canelo, and could not be doing better. I want to show all Cubans that I will be ready to fight for the world title next year.

“My October fight was easier than I expected. They didn’t hurt me, so I didn’t hesitate when they asked me if I wanted to fight on January 1. I fought very well in my most recent fight and I hope that clean and jerk continues in 2022.

“This fight is very important to me. I want to keep moving up the rankings, stay active and keep proving my worth. This is a great setting to achieve it.

“Carlos has been on my radar and I have been studying him for a long time. I consider myself superior. The most important thing I learned from my fight with . Ajagba was not listening to outsiders. All I heard about Ajagba was how he was a knockout guy and I was like ‘Wow, watch out for this one’, but I realized that boxing is not just about how hard you can hit, but also about your technique. This is how I was able to overwhelm him.

“I am ready to face the best. Everything that I have learned from Eddy Reynoso has strengthened me and brought me here. I will accept any challenge at any time ”.

CARLOS NEGRÓN

“I am very grateful for this opportunity. I feel amazing. Our training has been of a high level and very positive for January 1.

“I love that this fight happened, as the real winners will be the fans. We both want to demonstrate our ability.

“I am proud to face a great fighter like Frank Sánchez. He dazzled in his most recent fight, and I’m excited about this challenge. I feel confident and not nervous heading into January 1.

“I have to thank my team for being active recently. As long as I have my health, I want to be in the ring.

“I feel like my path and Frank’s were destined to cross at some point. I respect him as a boxer and am excited to face him. I will adapt to what happens in the ring and base what I do on that “

TOM BROWN, President of TGB Promotions

“The heavyweight division is the most powerful of all, and a heavyweight fight is like no other sporting event in the world. The heavyweight division is back, and we’ll have the best on January 1. From the top of the rankings as the best prospects and a former heavyweight champion on the same card.

“The main event is very intriguing and part of an excellent card. The goal of every boxer is to be a world champion. Luis Ortiz is 1.95 meters tall and has already gone in search of the title twice, he knows that he must defeat Charles Martin to seek the crown once more. Charles Martin is the best placed contender in the IBF ranking at 1.98m tall and has been champion before. He wants to do it again with a resounding victory on January 1.

“The main co-event will see an undefeated boxer of 1.95 meters tall as ‘The Cuban Flash’ Frank Sánchez fresh after triumphing in a great way on the preliminary card of Fury vs. Wilder III and against Puerto Rican heavyweight of 2.01 meters Carlos Negrón, who is on a streak with five victories in a row.

“They will be pure heavyweights on January 1. They are the kings of the ring, and you are not going to want to miss it ”.

ABOUT ORTÍZ VS. MARTIN

Ortíz vs. Martin will see top heavyweight Luis “King Kong” Ortíz take on former world champion Charles Martin in an IBF Heavyweight Title Elimination Fight that will headline an action-packed FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View to boot. 2022 live from Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on January 1.

The co-main event will feature a rising heavyweight star Frank “El Flash Cubano” Sánchez and Puerto Rican Olympic boxer Carlos Negrón in a 10-round contest.

The pay-per-view telecast kicks off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and will also see heavyweight contenders Jonnie Rice and Michael Coffie in a 10-round rematch of former title contender Gerald “The Black Rooster. ”Washington in a 10-round soiree against Turkish Olympic boxer Ali Eren Demirezen, and undefeated Viktor Faust against Iago Kiladze in 10 rounds to kick off the pay-per-view action.

