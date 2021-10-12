“Being undisputed will immortalize my name in boxing history books. That is my reason for doing this ”, – Plant

LAS VEGAS – Undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant remains steadfast in his intention to become the first undisputed world super middleweight champion in boxing history as his fight against Canelo Alvarez draws near, the WBC / WBO / WBA champion in the 168-pound division, live on SHOWTIME PPV® on Saturday, November 6 as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Plant has been atop the world champion since January 2019 and has successfully defended his title three times since he snatched the belt from José Uzcátegui by unanimous decision. Plant is now looking to hit another hit and make history against Canelo.

Tickets for this event are already on sale through AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.

This is what Plant and his co-coach Justin Gamber declared less than a month into the contest:

CALEB PLANT

“I just stay relaxed and let the process flow on its own. We have already completed the first half of training camp, and we have the second. I’m ahead of schedule and my weight is good.

“I don’t think I need to be more motivated than I already am to fight for the undisputed world championship of super middleweight. This is a fight that obviously we both want to win. Perhaps Canelo’s feelings surfaced during the press conference, and I reacted. Those things happen.

“I just stay focused and concentrated. I want to finish the camp the way I started it, at a high level.

“I feel very good. Everything has been perfect. I feel like I have all the skill in the world and a great team around me. I’m excited to show the world what I’m capable of once the bell rings.

“I think there are some ways that I am superior to Canelo in the ring, but the only way to know is to tune in to the fight on November 6. What I say now is not going to matter, since people are not going to believe me anyway. I’d rather show them than tell them.

“I have only had 21 fights as a professional, but several of those fights have been on a big stage. I have been fighting at a high level for a long time and I have a lot of experience. All of that will come in handy on fight night.

“I know this will be the biggest fight of my career so far, and the goal is to progress. I want each fight to be bigger than the last. This is nothing unexpected. I want this fight and I feel ready for it.

“Being undisputed will immortalize my name in boxing history books. That is my reason for doing this. That was my goal when I started boxing. “

JUSTIN GAMBER, Plant Co-Trainer

“Caleb will be 110% ready by November 6th. Believe me when I tell you that no boxer on the face of the earth is perfect. Canelo earned his place as a great fighter, but he’s not perfect. He has weak points, and we will take advantage of them.

“I know that people are overlooking Caleb. That fits us like a glove. Caleb is just like me. When someone tells us that we cannot do something, we love to prove otherwise. It motivates us even more.

“I was surprised by what happened at the press conference. It actually made everything even more personal. Beating (Canelo) has always been important, but now we still have a little more motivation ”.

# # #

For more information, visit www.SHO.com/sports, www.PremierBoxingChampions.com, follow us on Twitter at @Canelo, @SweetHandsPlant, @ShowtimeBoxing, @PremierBoxing and @TGBPromotions, on Instagram at @Canelo, @CalebPlant, @ShowtimeBoxing, @PremierBoxing and @TGBPromotions, or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SHOBoxing.