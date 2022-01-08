Although Love without barriers – 100% did not have the expected success at the global box office, critics and audiences did receive the remake directed by Steven Spielberg very well. The aspect that stood out the most was the presence of Rachel Zegler, both for her ability in singing and for her acting talent. Despite her young age, this significant first role made other projects take her into account and we will see more of her in major titles like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Snow white, a new live action version of Disney. Unfortunately, even with this excellent news for his career, Zegler has had to face several critics for his upcoming arrival at Disney.

The Mouse Company is known for knowing how and when to mine their stuff. In recent years, nostalgia has gained ground in the industry so it is normal for production companies to look to the past looking for successes for the present. Disney realized that it was a perfect opportunity to present their classics to a new generation and thanks to that decision we have jobs like Cruella – 93%, Cinderella – 83% and Beauty and the Beast – 71%. Now things are taking a turn that, unfortunately, is not to the liking of many. The decision to cast Halle Bailey for The Little Mermaid – 92% already Zegler for the remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – 98% is something that has been discussed a lot on social networks.

The disgust of much of the public has become an opportunity to talk about systemic racism and the opportunities given to artists of color. Many appeal that the actresses simply “don’t look the same” as the original cartoon, but it must be remembered that beyond these stories having a European visual focus, they can be genuinely interesting today and for that a renovation is essential. It is no longer about defining the character by whether he is black or white, but in the sense that his race should not matter in order to follow the plot.

For Zegler that is clear. The actress knows that being a Latina in Hollywood can close many doors and limit the roles she can access. But she also knows that she does not look like the classic Latino profile, which is still favored in movies as a cliché full of prejudices, which gives her certain privileges in this territory.

The interpreter is aware of what is said about her and knows that it is a problem that will affect other actresses before being fully resolved. In an interview with The Playlist, Rachel zegler He explained his excitement for bringing the famous princess to life and how he faces attacks:

Not for a second did I imagine that I was in the realm of possibility for me. It has been a very interesting experience because I am a white Latina. So I have many privileges within this industry and I never saw myself as anything other than that. And then when I was selected, it was like a jarring experience to know that the general public bothers me because I am not white Eurocentric.

The actress believes that the best way to deal with the problem is by recognizing that many of these profiles seek to provoke her and that, deep down, they have no idea of ​​the effort she has made to get to the position she is currently in:

I mean, I get feedback every day. You just have to learn to ignore them and not care because they don’t know. They don’t know anything. They are simply faceless profiles on Twitter. But it’s something that I never imagined would happen to me, just as a Latina, it just didn’t seem like something was going to happen. So I really didn’t have any expectations or hopes or anything like that.

Rachel zegler explains in the talk that she did not know that the audition was for Snow White, as the test script had other names. Although he did know that the production was from Disney, what really caught his attention was the possibility of working with Marc Webb, as he is a fan of his films. The same charm that caught Spielberg’s attention was the one that piqued Webb’s interest and that is why he stayed on paper. Production is expected to start in the coming months if the new wave of the pandemic allows it. On this occasion, Zegler will have the opportunity to work alongside Gal Gadot, who will be the villain of the story. If all goes well, we could see the result sometime in 2023.

