10/29/2021 at 11:06 AM CEST

Rayo Vallecano striker, Radamel Falcao, scored the only goal in the victory (1-0) of Andoni Iraola’s team over FC Barcelona on the last day of LaLiga. An error in the exit of the ball by Sergio Busquets and an insufficient defensive action by Gerard Pique ended with the attacker finishing on goal and scoring his fourth goal in the domestic championship with the elastic of Rayo Vallecano.

The Colombian, who came to the Spanish capital from Turkish football after terminating his contract with Galatasaray, He is the player with the best scoring baggage in relation to his minutes of play: he scores a goal every 63 minutes. They follow him Íñigo Pérez (every 79 minutes), Ansu Fati (every 85 minutes), Willian José (every 87 minutes), Kike Hermoso (every 90 minutes) and Luis Suárez (every 95 minutes).

Best goal average in La Liga 2021-22: 🥇RADAMEL FALCAO: 1 goal every 63 minutes.

🥈Íñigo Pérez: 1 goal every 79 minutes.

🥉Ansu Fati: 1 goal every 85 minutes. 4️⃣ Willian José: 1 every 87

5️⃣ Beautiful Kike: 1 every 90

6️⃣ Luis Suárez: 1 every 95

7️⃣ Marco Asensio: 1 in 98 pic.twitter.com/pVRMGX9bDy – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) October 28, 2021

The former Atlético de Madrid is becoming one of the most important players for Andoni Iraola. At zero cost and with a contract until June 30, 2022, the Tiger He has not lost his close relationship with the goal: he has added four in a total of six appearances with Rayo Vallecano so far and has given the team a total of four points.

Rayo Vallecano, settled in European positions

Andoni Iraola’s team started the season like a shot: He has won all his home games and has a total of 19 points out of 33 possible that elevate him to fifth position in the table. It is located two points behind Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Betis and five points behind the current leader, Real Sociedad de Imanol Alguacil. It has the same points as Atlético de Madrid and four more than Barcelona.

The Madrilenians have, yes, a pending issue away from home: they have four defeats, a draw and only one victory (1-2 vs. Athletic Club). With four points out of 18 possible, the team from the capital is showing difficulties to transfer its good level of play away from Vallecas: fell thrashed against Sevilla (3-0) and did so by the minimum against Real Sociedad, Osasuna or Real Betis.