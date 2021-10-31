Radzhab Butaev made the most of his second championship chance on Saturday night. Nearly two years after he was duped in his first shot at the WBA welterweight world title, the Russian-born Butaev stopped a battered and bloodied Jamal James in the ninth round to win that title. Butaev beat James in the Showtime tripleheader main event from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Butaev, 27, of Indio, California, outplayed James, who showed a lot of toughness against a tougher puncher that James couldn’t hurt. Butaev basically walked through James’ best shots, kept James taller and longer on his back foot throughout the fight, and eventually wore down James. Butaev never threw James to the mat, but referee Celestino Ruiz had seen enough one-sided action when Butaev aggressively landed blows to the head and body on him during the ninth round. The official stoppage time was 2:12 of the ninth round.

Butaev remained undefeated (14-0, 11 KOs, 1 NC) and positioned himself to make more money within the loaded 147-pound division. Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) is the WBA “super” welterweight champion, but that sanctioning organization could eventually order Ugas to box Butaev. Minneapolis’ James (27-2, 12 KOs) lost by knockout for the first time in 11 years as a professional. His only previous loss was against Cuban Ugas, who beat James by unanimous decision in August 2016.

Butaev redeemed himself on his second attempt to win the WBA world championship. Compatriot Alexander Besputin defeated Butaev by unanimous decision in their November 2019 fight, but Besputin was stripped of his WBA belt and the result was changed to a no-contest because Besputin tested positive for a banned substance.

James, 33, missed his first defense of a secondary WBA welterweight title that he won by beating Thomas Dulorme in August 2020. James defeated Dulorme by unanimous decision in their 12-round bout for the then vacant WBA interim at 147 pounds. corona at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Although James and his handlers complained that the stoppage was premature, at least one TKO seemed inevitable based on the punishment James absorbed for more than eight rounds. The ninth round was completely one-sided, prompting Ruiz to come between them and stop the action.

Butaev pushed James back against the ropes early in the eighth round and landed several fierce body shots. James looked tired by then, though he continually tried to keep Butaev honest. Butaev pressured James once more during the seventh round and made James pay with body shots. James kept responding, but he just didn’t have the power to make Butaev think twice before pressing action.

Butaev hit James for much of the sixth round, when he took clear control of their fight. Butaev tattooed James with a right hand just before the end of the sixth round. Butaev attacked James with a right hand about 25 seconds into the sixth round, causing James to hold him. Butaev’s right hook rocked James with about a minute left in the fifth round.

Ruiz subtracted a point from Butaev with 31 seconds to go in the fifth round, for hitting James from behind. That was the fifth time in their fight that Ruiz warned Butaev for various infractions. Butaev started the fourth round in a left-handed position to try to confuse James. Butaev hit two hard left hands to James’ body with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth round, the first of which James complained was low.

An involuntary header from Butaev appeared to hurt James with just over 40 seconds to go in the fourth round. Butaev followed up with several hard blows to the head and body as James fell back against the ropes, but a game that James responded with with overhead power shots that pushed Butaev back off of him.

James landed multiple right uppercuts in the first minute of the third round, but Butaev responded with hard shots. Ruiz warned Butaev for hitting James in the back of the head with about 1:40 left in the third round. A left hook from Butaev caught James’ attention with just under 1:20 left in the third round.

James remained on his back foot during the second round. He pumped his jab and tried to fend off an ever-aggressive Butaev, who landed forceful blows to James’s body. James’ right hand up, followed by a left hook to the body, was his best sequence of the second round.

James ran a right hand around Butaev’s guard midway through the first round. Otherwise, the defending champion dealt with pressure from Butaev working his long jab in the first round. Butaev landed a strong right to James’ body just before the first round ended.