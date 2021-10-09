10/09/2021

On at 18:29 CEST

Rafa Cabrera Bello, with a return of 64 strokes (-7), was the leader of the Spanish Open in the tournament that takes place at the Villa de Madrid Country Club, in a day where the canary embroidered it while the great disappointment was the world number one, Jon Rahm.

Cabrera-Bello signed an exceptional lap, being the great protagonist of the day, with seven birdies without failure, and that catapulted him to the first position of the Spanish Open, with 196 strokes (-17) with two income impacts on their immediate pursuers.

The disappointment of the day was the world number one, Jon Rahm, who played one of the weakest laps of the season, after finishing with a credit card 72 strokes (+1) that took him to ninth position, with 202 hits (-11), six behind the leader.

A very irregular Rahm

Rahm, already played irregularly on Friday but was able to complete a good card. It should definitely take off this Saturday. but it happen the opposite. The one from Barrika he was very imprecise in all his strokes, without good birdie opportunities and with bad starts that made it difficult for him to get to the green.

He was able to close the round with a birdie but the damage on his card came much earlier. It started with a bogey at three, and a painful double bogey at five. I try to react with birdies in the seven and eight, but the second 9 holes penalized him again.

Rahm did not have his day at the Spanish Open

| .

Bogeys in the 11 and 12 stopped his reaction again, which he could only alleviate with another birdie in the final 14 and 18. A lap over par (72) that leaves him with hardly any options to add his third consecutive Spanish Open.

Rahm: “Anything can happen”

“On Sunday I have nothing to lose so I will go for it & rdquor ;, said Rahm, that he acknowledged “I will have to make a lap close to -20 and wait for it to happen & rdquor ;, commented the one from Barrika, that despite the six strokes of disadvantage, still does not see out.

The great positive note in addition to Cabrera-Bello was Moià’s player, Adri Arnaus, who thanks to his 67 strokes card (-4), allowed him to ascend to second place, with the Frenchman Guerrier, with a total of 198 strokes (-15). Arnaus, in search of his first title on the European Tour, will share the star game with Cabrera-Bello and the Frenchman.

“The support from the public is very encouraging, and playing with Rahm has been incredible,” said Arnaus. “Winning the Spanish Open would be a dream and a very special one, so we will give everything in the last hotos to achieve it & rdquor ;, commented Moià.

Regarding the rest of Spaniards, highlight Adrián Otaegui, Santi Tarrio and Pablo Larrazábal, in the sixteenth place, with 203 strokes (-10). And spectacular the performance of the still amateur, the young Catalan David Puig, who in his first appearance in a professional tournament ranks twenty-first, with 204 strokes (-9) after a lap of 69.