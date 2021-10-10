10/10/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

The 37-year-old Canarian player, Rafa Cabrera Bello, proclaimed himself champion of the Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, after winning a spectacular final heads up against Barcelona’s Adri Arnaus.

The Catalan had it in hand but in the end it was the Canary who took the victory, right after losing the card on the PGA Tour circuit. Undoubtedly an accolade to a very difficult year for the canary.

The great disappointment in Madrid was the world number one, Jon Rahm, who arrived with the mission of adding his third consecutive Spanish Open, but the truth is that Barrika’s the whole tournament was not very successful and had to settle for seventeenth place, with 271 strokes (-13), six strokes behind the winner.

The best Rahm never came

Everyone expected Rahm to offer his best version even if he started six strokes from the canary. But the truth is that the Basque never gave the feeling of power cut back on those shots despite the poor start of everyone ahead.

Cabrera Bello, who started with two shots ahead of Arnaus and six over Rahm, started with a double bogey that equalized everything, and from there, the head of the classification was tightened but Rahm never appeared there, unable to cut shots, missing many putts and a totally off-set game.

When the number one in the world was off the map, the one who gave a boost to the front of the tournament was Adri Arnaus, that thanks to two ‘eagles’ he achieved two income hits to the front. ANDThe only one who could keep up with him was the canary, who never lost his face on the return despite not being his best day.

Final uncertainty

And all I know went to solve in 18 after both entered the final holes evenly, and with the illusion of Madrid fans to see a Spanish winner.

Arnaus seemed to have an advantage on the last hole when Cabrera Bello swerved and had to drop in a difficult area. But he brought out a majestic blow that ended en the bunker and was able to close the hole with a pair.

The Barcelona player kicked to win the tournament but was unsuccessful and the final duel went to the play-off in the same 18. Two practically traced outings, the tournament was decided on the approach shot and Cabrera Bello did better than he left an affordable birdie while Arnaus missed it.

Victory for Cabrera Bello, who made up for his second place in 2019 and left Adri Arnaus a bad aftertaste that he had the clearest opportunity to score his first win on the European Tour, although he will have to wait a little longer.