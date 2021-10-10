Related news

Great golf weekend in Madrid. The Spanish Open, which captivated thousands of fans during the last four days has had a thrilling outcome with two Spaniards being the protagonists. Adri arnaus and Rafa Cabrera Bello they were the best and their equality had to be resolved in a tiebreaker in which the canary won. Releases in the honors a Jon rahm who recovered after the bad day on Saturday, but could not overcome.

Since the last tournament you won It looks, in 1995, the Madrid Country Club It was not seen with the crowd that has had all this weekend. A swarm of fans swarmed on each of the 18 greens through which the world number 1 was passing. Still, they also vibrated with the brilliant golf that both Cabrera Bello and Arnaus showed. Above the canary, the big winner is the love of this sport after what he has experienced these days.

Rahm tried the machado after making a horrible return on Saturday, but that seemed impossible task was left half after signing a -3. He left “frustrated”, but “when that happens to you on a golf course, it is better to have the public in your favor,” he explained. Jon takes the warmth of the Spanish who follow him more and more. His exploits have revitalized the passion for golf in the country that already had many followers but that, seeing the impact that this Spanish Open has had, it has been possible to verify that its number one has positively affected this sport.

Spectacular Rafa Cabrera Bello to become the Spanish Open champion!

After winning in 2018 and 2019, there was no triptych at the Spanish Open. But Rahm deserves the credit for the boost that this sport is experiencing again in popularity. Arnaus and Cabrera Bello put the icing on the cake with a great performance, to show that in the country there is a lot of class with the sticks. Among them, a Sergio garcia to whom the years and the young promises that have been pressing from behind do not weigh down, the country is experiencing the beginning of a possible golden age in a sport that reached the Olympic Games to stay.

Imperial duel

Cabrera double bogeyed at hole 1 after a pitiful bunker exit and lost all lead 15 minutes after coming out. The canary rebuilt and began a spectacular battle with Arnaus until reaching the 18th hole with a tie at -19. The nerves surfaced and the canary had to row to achieve par. For his part, Adri had a two-meter putt to win, but missed. Everything would be left for the tournament to be played in the tiebreaker.

CHAMPION ️ N

Cabrera tempered his nerves better and holed the putt for the birdie causing a monumental roar from the stands. This is how he got his first Spanish Open, the fourth win in the European tour. A result that can be a turning point for the 37-year-old golfer to find his best golf after losing his golf card. PGA Tour. Third win of the year for a Spanish golfer. After four years of drought, Rafa burst into tears of satisfaction. His good friend Arnaus, despite losing, has reason to smile at this success.

