Rafa cabrera has been proclaimed this Sunday champion of the Acciona Open of Spain, tournament of European Circuit contested at the Madrid Country Club. The canary has starred in a great hand in hand with Adri arnaus which has been decided in the tiebreaker and, after emerging victorious from it, has won his first title on the top continental circuit in the last four years. Jon rahm, meanwhile, has not been able to join the fight for the main positions in the final lap and has ended seventeenth.

At 37 years old, Cabrera, who faced the final day as leader, has conquered his fourth victory as a professional on the European Tour, seventh overall. It has not been in any scenario, but in a field full to the fan flag (12,000 this Sunday) who have vibrated first-hand with the Spanish performance and who have seen how Cabrera took over from Jon Rahm as champion to maintain the national dominance in the tournament. In fact, Rafa has obtained a great reward for the performance he did two years ago, when a sidereal Rahm separated him from victory.

Of course, until the end Cabrera has had to squeeze himself after a great duel against Arnaus. The Barcelona player had the victory in his hand at the 18th hole, in which a very long exit, although to the bunker, has allowed him to make a great approach. However, he has not made a birdie putt for a title.

Cabrera, with a bad exit off the street and covered by trees, has been able to drop without penalty to go to the bunker in the second, then make a great outing and left given a hard-fought putt for par. Thus, he has equalized the hole to force the tiebreaker. And in it, he has perfectly taken advantage of that breath of confidence from the 18th hole to end up taking the title.

Total, -19 for both after the end of the four regulation rounds in the tournament, with a Arnaus sensational in the pair five on the final day. In them he has taken out two eagles with brilliant putts that, added to two birdies and two bogeys (-4 on the day), allowed him to cut the two disadvantageous strokes with which he started with respect to Cabrera. Rafa, for his part, was recovering from a very bad start, with double-bogey on par four of hole 1, to grow and sign three birdies (-2 on the day). The Canary accelerated from hole 13 to end up forcing the sudden death.

In it, on par four of the 18th hole, the nerves took their toll on the two players, with Arnaus leaving the fairway and Cabrera leaving near the fence. After that dropping situation that the canary took advantage of, the two reached the green with the second shot, but Cabrera was the one who left a better putt for birdie (Arnaus stayed in the pair) that he ended up converting to raise his arms to the sky to celebrate his victory.

It is, without a doubt, a triumph that will notably strengthen the morale of the Canarian player. The one achieved this Saturday is one of the most important triumphs of Cabrera’s career, along with the Scottish Open of the Rolex Series that he conquered in 2017, also in the playoff. After a few difficult months at the level of play, the Canarian player has returned to smile in the perfect setting.

Jon Rahm, seventeenth and without options to fight for victory

The head-to-head for the victory has been starred by Cabrera and Arnaus, who have not allowed their pursuers to interfere. They have shared the third place with -17 the scotch Grant Forrest (spectacular finish of -7 in the last seven holes, one eagle, six birdies and two bogeys on the day), the Frenchman Julien Guerrier (four birdies and two bogeys) and the Indian Shubhankar sharma (eight birdies, one bogey and one double-bogey).

He has not been able to get into that fight Jon rahm. The world number 1, who started the day aware that he had to shine and wait for the failure of Cabrera and Arnaus to be able to fight for the title, saw how his options were diluted from the beginning with a bogey in hole 2. In total, he signed four birdies and two bogeys to close the day at -2 and -13 the tournament, seventeenth and two hits from the top10 on a stage overturned with him from day one to the last hit.

Things did not come out this time for the two-time champion in 2018 and 2019, who had not quite found the regularity of the game. Rahm started with doubts, with a good drive on hole 1, but not on hole 2, in which he went to the bunker to put up a par four sealed with bogey that drove away the desire for a comeback at the beginning. Even more so when Jon missed the birdie putt on the par three of hole 3. Good in the long game but uncomfortable when defining, because he achieved the birdie on hole 4 but continued to forgive in the following holes, Rahm he paid it in the par five of the 7, in which he went off the street and ended up signing the bogey.

He made the birdie on number 8 (it was almost given), but his successive holes were a succession of unconverted average birdie options. In fact, Rahm could not subtract hits to the field until par five of the 14, in which he shot for eagle and signed the birdie. Just a good long putt on the 16th hole increased his harvest to end the day with two winning strokes and that final -13, in seventeenth place. Valderrama, next week, will provide another opportunity to the world number 1.

To him and the rest of the Spanish players, with the faces of Cabrera and Arnaus in this tournament but with a lot of fighting in intermediate positions. Adrian Otaegui shared seventeenth place with Rahm with another -13, the result of his five birdies and two bogeys on the final day, and Pablo Larrazabal he was twentieth with -12 (five birdies and three bogeys). While, Santiago Tarrío lived a roller coaster day (seven birdies and six bogeys, three of the errors from 16 to 18) to finish twenty-fourth with -11.

Thirty-fourths with -10 were Jacobo Pastor (great day with five birdies and a bogey) and the amateur David puig (one eagle, one birdie and two bogeys) and thirty-ninth, Alvaro Quiros (-9, four birdies and four bogeys). Jorge Campillo has been forty-fifth with -8 (three birdies and three bogeys), as well as Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño (one eagle, three birdies and three bogeys). Sebastian Garcia he was seventy-first with -2 (three birdies and three bogeys).

Final classification (par 71)

1. Rafa Cabrera (ESP) 265 (67-65-64-69)

(champion on hole 1 of the playoff, birdie against par)

2. Adri Arnaus (ESP) 265 (67-64-67-67)

3. Grant Forrest (Esc) 267 (65-67-70-65)

3. Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 267 (67-64-70-66)

3. Julien Guerrier (Fra) 267 (66-66-66-69)

6. Wilco Nienaber (Rsa) 268 (71-65-68-64)

6. Wil Besseling (PB) 268 (64-65-72-67)

6. Jack Senior (Eng) 268 (67-67-65-69)

9. Renato Paratore (Ita) 269 (67-70-67-65)

9. Marc Warren (Esc) 269 (66-67-69-67)

9. Richard Bland (Eng) 269 (69-68-64-68)

…

17. Adrián Otaegui (ESP) 271 (68-70-65-68)

17. Jon Rahm (ESP) 271 (63-67-72-69)

20. Pablo Larrazábal (ESP) 272 (67-66-70-69)

24. Santiago Tarrio (ESP) 273 (66-68-69-70)

34. Jacobo Pastor (ESP) 274 (71-66-70-67)

34. David Puig (ESP amateur) 274 (68-67-69-70)

39. Álvaro Quiros (ESP) 275 (71-67-66-71)

45. Jorge Campillo (ESP) 276 (67-70-68-71)

45. Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño (ESP) 276 (68-68-71-69)

71. Sebastián García (ESP) 282 (62-73-76-71)