12/16/2021 at 00:01 CET

Roger Payró

Rafa Nadal is going to play again after more than four months. The manacorí disputes from this Friday the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, the traditional exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi that serves to warm up the engines of the next season. After ending his 2021 at the official level in August, Carlos Moyá’s pupil will take advantage of this final stretch of the year to grease the machine for 2022.

2021 has been one of the worst years remembered for Rafa at the level of titles and sensations. It started with some back pain and ended it with a foot injury that is not new to you and that forced him to stop past the equator of the course. He was forced to forfeit the US Open after losing to South African Harris in Washington, two months after being in dry dock to recover from wear and tear on the clay tour. Wimbledon and the Olympics were two other important dates from which the Balearic Islands got off, beyond the recent ATP Masters and the Davis Cup.

So Nadal resets the counter for the umpteenth time. Already was seen in the facilities of his academy in Kuwait on Tuesday, where he rallied with his coach. It was the previous step to traveling and testing the tournament courts in Abu Dhabi, where today he was seen dressed in short. The Spanish tennis player will continue with his preparation this Thursday and on Friday he will kick off his participation in the tournament.

Rafa is exempt from the quarterfinals because he starts as the second seed thanks to being number 6 in the ATP. Only the Russian Andrey Rublev, a higher place in the ranking, also saves the first tie. And it is that the Mubadala WTC begins this Thursday with the duel between the American Taylor Fritz (23) and the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (14) at 1:00 p.m. Spanish time.

The winner will face Rublev, while Nadal will have to wait for the afternoon -not before 3:00 p.m.- to meet the winner of the match between the British Daniel Evans (25) and Andy Murray (134). Whoever prevails will meet with the Manacor tennis player on Friday no earlier than 4:00 p.m. The competition format is that each match is played to the best of three sets, with a supertiebreak in the event of a one-leg tie.

The fact that each player has two games insured – there are games for fifth and sixth place and for third and fourth, beyond the final- it is a great attraction to join the tournament, ideal on these dates to start the set-up for the next course. The Mubadala WTC also has a female presence, as the Tunisian Ons Jabeur and the Swiss Belinda Bencic will meet this Thursday not before 5:00 p.m.