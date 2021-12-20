12/20/2021

On at 12:08 CET

Rafa Nadal has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, after having carried out a PCR upon arrival in Spain after having played the Abu Dhabi tournament.

Through a post on his Twitter, the player explained that you are experiencing “unpleasant moments” and you are isolated at home.

Hi all. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain. – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 20, 2021

The tennis player from Manacor had played last week in the Abu Dhabi Tournament, and it has been on his return to Spain, through a PCR test, in which he has been diagnosed positive.

Nadal passed controls every two days the last week

Nadal has explained that last week, In both Kuwait and Abu Dhabi he passed controls every two days, and in all, the results were negative. The last one prior to the positive took place on Friday, and the results were known on Saturday.

Your presence in Australia, in the air

This positive may affect the player’s presence in the first ‘Grand Slam’ of the season, the Australian Open, that starts in less than a month. Nadal has assured that “as a consequence of the situation I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decision about my future tournaments! “, Therefore, your participation will be subject to the fact that you have overcome the disease and that you are in optimal physical condition.