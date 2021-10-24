Related news

The tennis player Rafael Nadal has once again shown that he is great on and off the track responding to the request of a young Galician who wanted to surprise her grandfather for his 90th birthday. O Parrallo, as the nonagenarian is known, is a popular neighbor of the Coruña town of Carnota who has declared himself a number one fan of the Manacorí, whom he has followed since his career began.

Nadal, who is currently recovering from an injury to his left foot and is returning to training in Mallorca to arrive in top form at the Australian Open to be held next January, has supported the proposal that O Parrallo’s granddaughter, Pilar León, formulated through her Twitter account on October 4.

The young woman asked the tennis player to congratulate her grandfather and requested the dissemination of the message so that it reached him. “Hello, Rafael Nadal, the person you see in the video is my grandfather, O Parrallo, he turns 90 on October 20. He admires you! And the best gift that life can give him is that you congratulate him in a video. Thank you very much “, wrote this Galician granddaughter:

Hi @RafaelNadal! The person you see in the video is my grandfather “O Parrallo”, he turns 90 on October 20. Admires you! And the best gift that life can give him is that you congratulate him in a video. Many thanks! pic.twitter.com/C6pYVrx9yT – Pilar Leon (@ pilarleon007) October 4, 2021

The message went viral thanks to brands such as Pescanova or journalists such as Paloma del Río, who have mentioned Nadal to be taken for granted. Thus, a request that could have been lost in the ocean of networks, flourished in an emotional message that these days has seen the light. Coinciding with the birthday of O Parrallo, his granddaughter has spread the images in which his grandfather finally sees the video that his idol has sent him.

“Eternally grateful to Rafael Nadal and to all of you who have helped make his 90th birthday unforgettable”Pilar wrote, apologizing for not publishing the tennis player’s video, which she preferred to leave “in privacy.” The reaction of his grandfather, on the other hand, we have been able to see to excite us all as much as he:

Eternally grateful to @RafaelNadal and to all of you who have helped make his 90th birthday unforgettable. I hope you understand that I will leave the video in private. I show you his reaction. From hoxe nun ano Parrallito !! ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/2OoBOugRHI – Pilar Leon (@ pilarleon007) October 20, 2021

The reaction has been unanimous on the social network, where hundreds of tweeters have called attention to the excitement of the grandfather’s reaction and have also revealed the humanity of the Spanish tennis player:

Wonder of person! Congratulating another wonderful person! 😍😍😘 Parrallo for many more years !! That I have to go meet you at Carnota !! – Maria Aldecoa (@ainhoald) October 20, 2021

How beautiful! This is what makes true sports myths truly great. Very big Rafa and your grandfather. Many congratulations to him from me and may you enjoy his company for many more years! – Sussie Q (@ SussieQ76499917) October 21, 2021

How little it costs to make a person happy. And how little it costs, no matter how famous you are, wasting a minute in giving this man one of the greatest joys of his life 🤗🤗🤗LARGE RAFA 👍👍👍 – Ramon (@ RamonVidal1952) October 21, 2021

First of all … congratulate your grandfather, looking at him you can see a good man 🎂

Congratulations on being your granddaughter and getting your dream come true, it has been very emotional

And from Nadal … each one remains for what he is 💫🌍 – Julia (@para_Julia) October 21, 2021

Seeing your grandfather is very exciting but listening to you is not an understatement. What pride and how nice to be able to have that relationship with your grandfather and that at 90 years of age you continue to enjoy each other. Take care of yourselves and congratulations to both of you! 😭❤️ – Luz CoruñizadasNós (@luz_muinos) October 22, 2021

From here I also congratulate O Parrallo and wish him many more years.

