Exatlon United States / Instagram Why is the butt of Rafa Soriano from EXATLON giving something to talk about?

A few days ago Rafa Soriano, former participant of the fifth season of EXATLON United States, left all his fans impressed, after daring to share a striking photograph on Mexican beaches, where without any qualms, he showed his butt in the sea .

The photograph was part of a set of beautiful images shared by the athlete, captured in the middle of a vacation that he took with his girlfriend, the athlete, Raquel Becker, in the paradisiacal Mexican lands of Balandra, in La Paz, Baja California .

Although El Brujo Soriano limited himself to saying about his photos that “we were in our natural habitat😁”, soon his rear became the center of attention and, as if it were a tsunami, they have been giving a lot of talk. In this first set of photos you can see the commented image, sliding the arrow to the right.

And it is that the suggestive and explicit image of Rafa, with his “flasks” in the air, not only raised the temperature of those who see him as a sexual symbol, but they immediately made many joke when they saw that compared to the rest of the body, the athlete’s buttocks appear whiter.

The consensus of those who dared to share all kinds of comments was that the young man owns a striking and muscular butt, but that he urgently needs to put it in the sun.

With great grace, Rafa’s followers asked him to tan his rear.

“Hahahahaha the most precious buttocks 😚😚😚”, “They lack a little sun!”, “All that? 🤤❤️🔥 ”,“ To put them to catch the sun 🌞 haha ​​”,“ 😮What white 😂 ”and“ Take a lot of sun, you are very nice… God bless you many kisses ”, were some of the messages that triggered Rafa’s sexy photograph .

Others went further and even asked him to teach more and there were those who have confessed that they have been on the verge of fainting.

“VIRGENNNNN SANTAAAAA 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 Rafaaaaaaa”, “Well, I don’t see it badly because most women do it because men don’t ???. 😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️😂 ”,“ Without words 😶 hahaha what caused these people’s temperature to rise 😂😂 (beautiful couple❤️) ”, commented other followers of EXATLON ex-athlete.

“Una vueltica Rafita 😂😂😂” and “Pinche NALGON 😍😍”, said other fans.

But the most daring not only noticed the whiteness of Rafa Soriano’s butt, but there were also those who were even more observant and analytical and even recommended that he wax.

“You are very hairy Rafa”, “They are even reflected in the water” and “you need to shave”, said others.

In addition to Rafa’s rear guard, the fans were satisfied that the player is living a beautiful moment with his girlfriend, and they wished them the best of the best.

“LIVE YOUR LIFE YOUR WAY. BE BLIND AND DEAF TO THE CRITICISMS, WHO DOES IT IS OUT OF ENVY THAT IT CANNOT BE IN YOUR PLACE, ENJOY AND ENJOY THAT PRETTY LOVE.❤️❤️ “, said a fan who applauded Rafa’s madness, while another praised his girlfriend and said: “The net my Rafa you won exatlon with that woman 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”.

