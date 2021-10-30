Telemundo Rafael Soriano is once again part of Team Contendientes.

Throughout the five seasons of the successful competition program of the Telemundo network, Exatlon United States, an endless number of emblematic faces have emerged that are recorded in the audience that, season after season is glued to the small screen to be witnesses of Athletics demonstrations of the highest level, camaraderie, healthy sporting rivalry, heart attack circuits and one of these warriors lifting the final trophy and crowning himself as the winner of this, the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”. One of them is “El Brujo”, Rafael Soriano.

The 24-year-old Mexican American football player was seen for the first time in the second season of Exatlon United States, where he was awarded the name “El Brujo”, due to the speed and strategy he used when crossing the circuits. In the fourth installment we could see him in the improvised “Tournament of Seasons”, in which he faced other athletes from previous seasons. This tournament arose while the program was on hiatus due to an outbreak of COVID-19 that affected several of the participants of that edition.

Apparently it was in this “Season Tournament”, where Rafa Soriano had the pleasure of returning to measure forces in the arenas of Exatlon United States, because that was exactly what he did in the fifth edition, when he again put on the Contender’s blue shirt and he tried with everything to become the winner but it was not given, however, if he got love, nothing more and nothing less than with a teammate from his own blue team.

A romance that was born in the Dominican Republic

The information portals for fans about everything related to Exatlon United States already said, Rafa Soriano had found love again with another participant in the competition, and it was Raquel Becker (remember that this had already happened in the second season, but it did not happen to adults), and although they kept it a secret, it only took Raquel to be eliminated, so that Rafa Soriano confessed his love in the elimination ceremony and shouted that they were both in love.

Shortly after, when Rafael left Exatlon United States, the couple began to be seen doing the typical activities of a couple; Going on a trip, going to dinner, enjoying time together and even confining themselves during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have done so well that they are inseparable at all times.

Something that unites Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker, apart from extreme sports, are travel and adventures. They both love to know different places and experience other cultures, that is why they have taken the advantage of going through their beautiful country Mexico, thus making the most of their time together.

The photo that has everyone talking

If there is no doubt about anything, it is that Rafa and Raquel are lovers of the sea, so much so that when they can they usually visit spectacular beaches in Mexico, where they get to strip off all their clothes, just as Rafael Soriano did on his last visit to Balandra. , located in La Paz, in the Baja California Sur area. Do not forget to see the entire carousel of these photos that Rafa published and you will see the image that has all his followers talking!

When they saw Rafa without a bathing suit, the reactions of the fans did not wait: “My husband says that I cannot be seeing these photos.” A follower indicated, while Raquel Becker herself said: “the most beautiful buttocks!”

From here we wish this lovely couple the best and that they continue to enjoy their romance together.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories