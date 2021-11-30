11/30/2021

Act. At 12:11 CET

.

The judge of the case of Rafael Amargo has concluded the investigation and considers that the dancer was the leader of a group that trafficked drugs, primarily methamphetamine, which they sold from the flat he shared with his wife, using “mules” that carried drugs to buyers.

This is reflected in the order with which the head of the Investigating Court number 48 closes the investigation of the case, transforming the proceedings into an abbreviated procedure, as advanced by the newspaper ‘El País’ and confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM). Against this car there is a resource.

Judge Juan Ramón Reig understands that Amargo, his wife Luciana, producer Eduardo de los Santos and another partner named Miguel Ángel BA could incur a crime against public health and another of belonging to a criminal group, and transmits to the Public Ministry and the private accusations so that they can formulate an accusation document, requesting the opening of a trial or the dismissal of the case. The magistrate clarifies that these parties may claim “exceptionally” the practice of additional proceedings “that they consider essential to formulate the accusation & rdquor ;.

For the investigating magistrate, the four investigated “acted by common agreement in the reception, preparation and distribution of narcotic substances, especially methamphetamine, to third parties”, and places the development of the criminal activity in the living place shared by the artist and his wife.

He recounts how those investigated operated when selling narcotic substances, detailing that at the address of Rafael Amargo and Luciana “the buyers accessed the button on the corresponding intercom or making a phone call”. “After a few minutes at home , left the property carrying the acquired substance, which due to the amount intervened in the cases in which they were intercepted, exceeded what can be considered for self-consumption& rdquor ;, explains.

Network of ‘mules’

The judicial order also adds that the distribution of narcotic substances “was carried out using ‘mules’, mainly through Manuel Ángel BL “.

The magistrate points out in his resolution that “once contacted with the buyer, Jesús Rafael GH (Bitter) sent the ‘mule’ with the narcotic substances, either walking or using Ubers hired by the buyer to leave no trace“and” having delivered the substance, the ‘mule’ returned home to deliver the money obtained & rdquor ;.

In that activity, the car says, all those investigated participated, each with different tasks, in “a concerted and coordinated distribution of functions, in which Jesús Rafael GH played the role of leader of the network, taking charge of the purchase of quantities of medium-sized narcotic substances to supply the group with this illicit merchandise destined for their trafficking. & rdquor; In relation to Juan Eduardo de Santos, the order clarifies that he also provided, apparently, the economic resources to acquire illicit substances in larger quantities.

The order gives an account of the quantities intervened in the entry and registration of the different addresses investigated, of the telephone calls between sellers and buyers, of the quantities seized from the buyers and of the content of the substances, generally methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and GBL , as detailed by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid.

On freedom

Rafael Amargo was put in freedom and has continued his artistic activity after his arrest on December 1, 2020 for an alleged crime of drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organization.

The dancer was arrested after leaving a rehearsal of his new work Yerma along with three other people, including the artist’s partner and his producer, after a laborious research that he had the agents on the track of the Granada-born artist for more than a year, according to sources from the investigation.

The National Police carried out several searches at Amargo’s properties in Madrid, where they found 60 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of ketamine and 6,000 euros in cash.