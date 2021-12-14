It was in 2013, when Telemundo bet on the talent of Rafael Amaya to give life to one of the greatest drug traffickers that have existed in Mexico, “Aurelio Casillas”, better known as “The Lord of the Skies.”

Throughout seven seasons, the 44-year-old actor managed to make all the fans fall in love with the role of “Aurelio Casillas”, despite being a capo, the talent crowned him as the favorite of the narco series.

However, just when Amaya’s career was at the peak of success, as the series had good audience numbers on the famous Spanish-language network, the actor was going through a difficult stage.

The actor had to face his addiction to drugs and alcohol so he had to recover and now he returns much better than ever and trying to make up for lost time.

And is that a few months ago, Rafael surprised everyone with his special performance in “Malverde: the patron saint”, but now, the singer spoke for the first time completely recovered.

Healthier than ever

The actor of Mexican origin spoke exclusively for People in Spanish magazine and without a doubt the face with which the star was seen is of a completely different man.

The actor appeared on the cover of the famous magazine with a fresh countenance, like the true heartthrob that he is and much bigger than in his past appearances.

“I have changed many things, we are aging day by day and you are changing your way of thinking, of seeing things. It is day by day, just for today,” he confessed.

It should be noted that from one moment to another, the protagonist of “The Lord of the Skies” disappeared from his social networks since 2019, and it was in mid-2021 that he reappeared.

It was he himself who shared that after his absence, he was in the Baja del Sol clinic, owned by former Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez in Culiacán, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, to complete his rehabilitation process with his addictions.

“There are always demons and angels, but you decide. And from the past … it is over. I have no power over that. From the future, I have no power over that … only from the present.”

The actor had to learn to work with the demons that accompanied him since his childhood, since his childhood was quite difficult and now he is much more recovered and at peace.

“I say: ‘Thank you, thank you, my God… They are good, positive things that you see in life and you say:’ perfect! ‘”.

The actor’s appearance is much more different. Photo: People en español, URIEL SANTANA

The actor claims to feel very happy and grateful to his fans for the amount of support he has received from Telemundo and his fans after his appearance in “Malverde.”

“That was very nice, the show of loyalty and also accepting many mistakes that I made, accepting that we are human beings and that it is not bad to feel bad, that it is not bad to make mistakes, we are not robots.”

Amaya also shared her plans for the future and the things that await her in this new stage of her life, as she assures that she is much better and all she wants is to make up for lost time.

“Our ego can hit us, pride can hit us and if God gives you a second chance in life, then what a blessing,” he said.

Rafael Amaya is ready to return to work for next year. Photo: People en español, URIEL SANTANA

