11/04/2021 at 19:34 CET

The Colombian Radamel Falcao returns this next day of LaLiga Santander to the Santiago Bernabéu, a stadium that he knows well and of which he keeps good memories, since On his last visit, on May 17, 2013, he won the Copa del Rey with Atlético de Madrid.

Falcao, who only two months ago returned to the Spanish League to wear the Rayo Vallecano shirt, faces a special duel against Real Madrid, a rival who has been measured four times, always wearing the colors of Atlético de Madrid.

Eight years since the colchoneros’ assault on the Santiago Bernabéu in the final of the Copa del Rey

Of the four games played against Real Madrid In three he lost and only in one did he celebrate the victory, in the final of the Copa del Rey in 2013, when Atlético de Madrid stormed the white arena and won 1-2 in the final to lift the trophy of champions. In that game, the Colombian started, played the ninety minutes but was left without scoring. The two goals of his team were from Diego Costa and the Brazilian Joao Miranda.

Of that Real Madrid that Falcao faced Only four players remain in the Whites’ squad: Brazilian Marcelo, Spanish international Nacho Martínez, Croatian midfielder Luka Modric and French striker Karim Benzema.

Previously, Falcao had once visited the Santiago Bernabéu, on December 1, 2012. In that league game, Atlético lost 2-0 to Real Madrid. The other two times that Falcao faced Real Madrid were at the Vicente Calderon and Both games, those corresponding to the 2011-2012 (1-4) and 2012-2013 (1-2) seasons, resulted in losses, although Atlético’s two goals were the work of the coffee gunner.

Now, in the ranks of Rayo Vallecano, Falcao visits the Santiago Bernabéu stadium for the third time in the midst of a second youth. He does it in a good sporting moment with the franjirrojo team, with which he adds four goals in seven games and 322 minutes of competition. The experienced forward again saw the door against FC Barcelona in a 1-0 victory at the Estadio de Vallecas.