12/24/2021 at 16:05 CET

Rafinha Alcántara and Real Sociedad are about to sign a more than promising alliance for both parties. Given the drop in performance experienced by the Atlético de Madrid and the Barcelona With respect to previous seasons, the ‘txuri-urdin’ team does not want to miss the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League, a battle that seems more open than ever.

With this ambitious goal between eyebrows, the San Sebastian team is very close to officially closing the incorporation of the former Barcelona player Rafinha, which has a current contract with the PSG until June 30, 2023.

The brother of Thiago he changed the Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2020. Although in his first season he played a total of 34 games, many of them starting from the bench, the galactic additions of the French club in the past have left the midfielder with hardly any hole in the plans Mauricio Pochettino. In the first half of the season he has participated in five games, with a total of 220 minutes on the pitch.

The need to balance an eleven with muscle in the engine room that must compensate for the offensive presence of Mbappe, Messi Y Neymar Nor does it play in favor of his profile as an associative midfielder with good touch.

The RealHowever, if it seems to fit like a glove with the qualities of Rafinha. At 28 years old, the Spanish-Brazilian still has a lot of football in his boots and he wants to show it in a competition he knows well enough.

The player trained at La Masia would arrive on loan until the end of the season and Barcelona, ​​which would collect 35% of an eventual transfer, will not receive any income.