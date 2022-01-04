01/04/2022 at 18:40 CET

.

Leganés will seek to surprise in the Copa del Rey and take Real Sociedad out of the tournament in a one-game tie between two teams that not long ago were facing each other in the highest category of Spanish football.

There were eight occasions with a very balanced balance of two victories for Madrid, three draws and two wins for the current team led by Imanol Alguacil. However, only in one of their visits to Butarque, the first, did the Basques come out victorious.

Regardless of the importance of what is at stake, the appointment will also be special due to the reunions. So Diego Rico and Zaldua are in a position to return to what was their home While on the other side Jon Bautista would play against the team to which he actually belongs and Rubén Pardo and Asier Riesgo against his former teammates.

All this will depend on the decision of your technicians. The particular thing is that if the visiting team is committed to aligning a player from the subsidiary, it could be the case that the chosen ones played in the same week against the same rival, with the same shirt, but with different templates. The reason is that Real Sociedad B will be the next league stumbling block for the Leganenses.

Rafael Alcántara “Rafinha” could make his debut with Real Sociedad this Wednesday in the Cup match against Leganés, a match in which Mikel Oyarzabal returns after serving a sanction and which will be conditioned by the cases of coronavirus in the Gipuzkoan team.

The Cup, which brought so much joy last year with the achievement of a title 34 years later, It is also giving a break in the succession of bad results of the Gipuzkoans in the league and thus they have obtained two solvent victories against Panadería Pulido and Zamora in this tournament.

The aftermath of the coronavirus is added to the injury of Ander Barrenetxea for several weeks, so there is not enough troops to a Bailiff, who could not count in the last meeting with Aihen Muñoz, Gorosabel or Illarramendi, which is not yet known if they will arrive to this center

Probable lineups

Leganes: Villar; Rubio, Sergio González, Bustinza, Quintillà; Doukouré, Pardo; Avilés, Juan Muñoz, Bárcenas; and Bautista.

Real society: Ryan; Zaldua, Pacheco, Le Normand, Diego Rico; Zubimendi, Merino, Silva; Oyarzabal, Sorloth and Djouahra.

Referee: Mateu Lahoz (Valencian Committee).

Stadium: Butarque

Hour: 16: 00h.