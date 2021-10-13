The Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters, one of the six tournaments of the European Tour who have arrived or will arrive in Spain this year, it is played from October 14-17 (Movistar Golf, 2 pm to 7 pm), that is, from Thursday to Sunday, in the Real Club Valderrama (San Roque, Cádiz), with the great incentive of having the world no. 1 Jon Rahm, with the winner of the Spanish Open last Sunday, Rafa Cabrera, and with him Open runner-up Adri Arnaus, plus two more Ryder players from Whistling Straits: Bernd Wiesberger and Matthew Fitzpatrick, the 2018 captain Thomas Bjorn and one of the ‘vices’ of 2021, Martin Kaymer.

The main sporting reference of this European Tour event valid for the Race to Dubai is undoubtedly Rahm, first Spanish champion of the US Open, bulwark of the European team in the Ryder Cup and called to write historical pages in golf. Estrella Damm is the tournament of the circuit with the highest amount of prizes of the six that are held in 2021 in Spain, and it is also the first golf competition to be recognized by the Government of Spain as an event of exceptional public interest.

To open your mouth Thursday and Friday there are already the schedules and groups of the first two days. Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera will play together with Matthew Fitzpatrick. This Thursday from 9.40 am and Friday at 2.00 pm. This is the stellar match of the tournament but not the only great pairing. The store’ Alvaro Quiros, born in neighboring Guadiaro, will do it with Santi Tarrio and Andy Sullivan; Jorge Campillo with Martin Kaymer and Robert MacIntyre; Bernd Wiesberger, with Min Woo Lee and Nicolai Hojgaard, and Adri Arnaus, with Thomas Detry and Justin Harding.

Pau Gasol greets Jon Rahm during the Pro-Am

Pau Gasol, star of the Pro-Am

As is traditional, this Wednesday the Pro Am is disputed with the guests of the sponsors and the most outstanding note is the presence of the recently retired Pau Gasol, who is seen publicly for the first time at a sporting event since he officially announced that he was leaving basketball. Gasol is playing with Luis Figo, former Barça, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, and Juan Manuel Morales. The first nine holes were played by Adri Arnaus and the second nine by Robert MacIntyre. Gasol and Arnaus have a very good relationship and have played more times together.