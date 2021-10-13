Europe goes one way and the Spanish people for another in the Ryder cup of the Whistling Straits. Jon rahm, three wins and a draw, that is, 3.5 points out of 4 possible, and Sergio garcia, three out of three. Spectacular but not enough. The harsh reality is that after the second day of the tournament next to Lake Michigan USA he caresses the victory (11-5) and in the singles this Sunday, 3.5 points are enough to recover the trophy created in 1927 and that they have only won three times in the last twelve editions disputed. This Saturday, 3-1 again in the foursomes for the Yankees and 2-2 in the fourballs.

Sadly, the victories this Saturday of the Spanish duo did little to serve European interests because the rest of the teammates did not accompany with few exceptions (Lowry and Hatton). They saved the honor again in the morning, 3 and 1 against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, and in the afternoon, another triumph, extraordinary in a very tough game, against Koepka and the boy wonder Jordan Spieth.

Hats off for the Basque and Castellón in this Ryder in which they have been the only and authentic pillars on which Padraig Harrington’s team has been sustained, overcome by events. Nothing more can be asked of Spaniards, always very empathetic, always attentive to each other, always positive. Always lethal and always giving the callus. For Borriol, 28.5 points already added, let’s see who catches him, and 25 games won!. Add and go

“It was not the best day, but what Jon did has been spectacular, especially on 14, 15, 16 and 17. We will fight until the end, we do not lower our arms and let no one doubt that we are going to fight until the end. It is very difficult, very complicated, but we are going to try, “said Sergio at the foot of the green.

Everything has to be said, in the afternoon fourballs Shane Lowry and Tyrrel Hatton achieved an agonizing victory on the 18th hole against Tony Finau and Harris English (a ’10’ for the winner of the British in 2019) and accompanied Jon and Sergio in the victory, who minutes after Lowry’s miraculous putt to save the point certified on the 17th hole his great triumph. Europe placed 9-5 on the scoreboard, which seconds later was 10-5 with the final triumph of Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, unknown and never involved in the game, by 4 and 3. The 11 -5 final was put by Bryson DeChambeu and Scvottie Scheffler.

The last game of the afternoon that remained on the field featured Scheffler, who with a birdie-birdie on holes 15 and 16 turned the score around and put Fleetwood and Hovland on the ropes, and more uphill than ever the final victory. Not even appealing to the Miracle of Medinah of nine years ago, when Europe reached the singles with a disadvantage of four points (10-6) which this time is six (11-5).

In the singles this Sunday, Europe has to take out all its artillery in the first games, immediately dye the scoreboard blue and wait. But miracles can happen in Lourdes and Fatima. In Kohler (Wisconsin), this Sunday, honestly not.

SECOND DAY

FOURSOMES

Jon Rahm and Sergio García (Europe) beat

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger (USA) 3 and 1

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa (USA) a

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) 2 and 1

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (USA) beat

Viktor Hovland and Bern Wiesberger (Eur) 2 above

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (USA) a

Lee Westwood and Mattew Fitzpatrick (Eur) 2 and 1

TOTAL FOURSOMES: USA-Europe 3-1

FOURBALLS

Jon Rahm and Sergio García (Europe) beat

Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth (USA) 2 and 1)

Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) win

Tony Finau and Harris English (USA) one above

T. Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland (Eur) lose with

Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler (USA) 3 and 1

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa (USA win

to RoryMcIlroy and Ian Poulter (Europe) 4 and 3

TOTAL FOURBALLS: USA-Europe 2-2

TOTAL SECOND DAY: USA-Europe 11-5