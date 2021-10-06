Bittersweet boot of the Ryder cup for Europe. The Spanish couple, Jon rahm and Sergio garcia, was imposed on the couple of USA made by Justin thomas and Jordan sppieth by 3 & 1. They were not accompanied in this good morning session by the rest of the couples of the Old continent. Neither Casey and Hovland, neither Westwood and Fitzpatrick they could with the North American couples conformed by Dustin Johnson and Colin morikawa (3 & 2) and by Bruce Koepka and Daniel berger (2 & 1). Further they were still McIlroy and Poulter, who were beaten by Cantlay and Schauffele (5 & 3).

The Castellón continues with his great work in the tournament of the continents and became the player who has achieved the most points in the ‘foursomes’ of history, as well as equaling Skirt as the player with the most total wins. With his great ‘approach’ and the cold mind that characterize him, he led his young teammate to this partial victory that saved the European ballot. The normal thing is that they continue playing in the afternoon session of the ‘Fourballs’.

The one of Barrika He confirmed his status as leader of the Old Continent team with great golf. The world number one brought out his mastery with the ‘putt’, as well as several very powerful shots from the ‘tee’ to gain an advantage at each point. “My job has been to kick well, Sergio has done everything perfectly,” praised a Rahm who is also having a master class of what this tournament is like with one of the most emblematic players of the Ryder.

“I wouldn’t change him for anyone.”

We think @TheSergioGarcia may have enjoyed playing with @JonRahmpga #TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/c6BreMDte3 – Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 24, 2021

It looks and Olazabal They are the most successful pair in Ryder Cup history with 11 wins, two draws and two losses for 12 total points from a mythical duo. This Friday, Rahm and García reissued them with a golf exhibition. They recovered from a bad start to the field and grew with the passage of the holes. They got three ahead of them midway through the course, a distance they only abandoned at the end of the course so that the final difference remained in two holes.

The rest

The joy in the European house did not last long. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, world two and three, brought the equalizer to the score a few minutes later. The rookie Hovland fought alongside English Casey, but they succumbed to a devastating couple such as these two players who are marking time on the PGA circuit.

@JordanSpieth absolutely ridiculous! @MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/ZMIaikwXKt – Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 24, 2021

The Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffelle thing was a rollercoaster. They took the first five holes to take a dominant lead early in the game. While the Americans played McIlroy well and Poulter was far from his usual level. Once they solved their problems, it was too late.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger took the lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood on the second hole and were not behind again on the scoreboard. Of course, they had to wait until hole 17 to close their respective games.

