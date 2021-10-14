The team of USA the Ryder cup winning five and drawing two of the eight doubles matches of the first day.

“It’s been a day where a lot has happened: how well Tyrrell started and then Scott and Bryson started to play better. There have been good times“The Biscayan golfer told . Jon rahm, that has won his foursome match with Sergio García and has tied his fourball game with Tyrrell Hatton.

“When you play against Bryson, with the things he can do, like at hole five, you know it’s difficult,” the world number one Spaniard told . about the nearly 380-meter (414-yard) tee shot that He has hit his opponent on the fifth hole of the game. “It does certain things that the rest of us cannot. Thank God we were able to finish strongRahm added.

“Happy to have added something, but if Tyrrell gets to make any putt it would have been another day. The truth is that he has not scored a single one ”, concluded the Barrika golfer about the misfortune of his partner in the afternoon.

“I knew we were going to play together and was obviously very excited about the idea. Jon is number one in the world for a reason. He is a fantastic player”, He told . about Rahm his partner Hatton, after commenting that it was hard for him to replicate the work of the other Spaniard, Sergio García, who won the first Foursomes game (alternating blows) in the morning together with Jon Rahm.

“We are happy to at least be able to help the team a little this morning.”, He commented to . Garcia after scoring the only point for Europe of Foursomes’ four games (against the United States.

After the day on Friday, Garcia Extends his Ryder record for points won (26.5) and equals the German’s record Bernhard Langer of victories in alternate blows matches (11). The Spanish winner of the 2017 Masters accumulates four victories, one loss and one draw in his six pairings with a compatriot in the Ryder Cup.

The victory of the Spanish with three holes ahead and one to play (3 and 1), followed the defeat of the English Paul Casey and the Norwegian Viktor Hovland against Dustin Johnson and Colin Morikawa (3 and 2), the fall of the English Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger (2 and 1) and the debacle of Englishman Ian Poulter and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy in their match against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (5 and 3).

“We had a plan and we followed it. I think they played well this morning. This is Match Play. We hope to have a great afternoon and adhere to the plan ”, said after the initial 3 to 1 the captain of the European team, the Irishman Padraig Harrington.

However, in the afternoon Four Ball games, Europe failed to regain ground and only reaped two draws, England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Hovland against Thomas and Cantlay and Hatton and Rahm’s against Dechambeau and Scheffler.

Johnson, this time in the company of Schauffele, again prevailed over Casey and the Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (3 and 2). And Americans Tony Finau and Harris English forcefully defeated Irishman Shane Lowry and McIlroy (4 and 3), who accumulate two lost games.

The 43rd Ryder Cup has started with a cumulative score of 6 points to 2 points, a four-point lead that the United States had not enjoyed since 1997 and exceeds the three-point difference from 2008, when the Americans ended up winning by a five-point difference (16.5-11.5) in Valhalla, Kentucky.

Europe will have to start the comeback with strength for the 20 points that remain to be played in the second series of Foursomes on Saturday morning, in which they will play together again Rahm and García against Koepka and Berger. The other three games will be Johnson and Morikawa against Casey and Hatton, Spieth and Thomas against Hovland and Wiesberger, and Cantlay and Schauffele against Cantlay and Schauffele.