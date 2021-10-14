Jon Rahm and Sergio García will become the tenth spanish couple of the Ryder cup by playing this Friday the first foursome of the morning session in Whistling Strais (Kohler, Wisconsin).

It was on September 14, 1979 the first time that two Spaniards played together. It was also in the first game of that Ryder held on the route of The Greenbrier, in West Virginia (USA). A historic Ryder in that it was the first time players from the continent had played and the team was renamed European instead of Great Britain / Ireland.

The protagonists were Antonio Garrido and Seve Ballesteros. They played a fourball and lost 2 and 1 to Lanny Wadkins and Larry Nelson, then one of the best couples on Team USA.

These are the other nine Spanish couples throughout the history of the 43 Ryder that have been played:

1979

A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen lose to L. Wadkins-Nelson, 2 and 1

A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen beat Zoeller-H. Green, 3 and 2

A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen lose to L. Wadkins-Nelson, 3 and 2

A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen lose to L. Wadkins-Nelson, 5 and 4

1985

S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero beat Strange-O’Meara, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero beat North-Jacobsen, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero lose to O’Meara-L. Wadkins, 3 and 2

J. Mª Cañizares-J. Rivero beat Kite-Peete, 7 and 5

S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero beat Stadler-Sutton, 5 and 4

1987

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal beat Nelson-Stewart, 1 hole

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal beat Strange-Kite, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Stewart-Crenshaw, 1 hole

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal lost with Sutton-Mize, 2 and 1

1989

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal tied with T. Watson-Beck

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal beat T. Watson-O’Meara, 6 and 5

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal beat Kite-Strange, 1 hole

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal beat Calcavecchia-K. Green, 4 and 2

1991

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal beat Azinger-Beck, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal beat Azinger-Beck, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal beat Couples-Floyd, 3 and 2

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal tie with Couples-Stewart

1993

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal lose with Kite-Love III, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal beat Kite-Love III, 4 and 3

S. Ballesteros-T. Olazábal beat Kite-Love III, 2 and 1

1997

T. Olazábal-I. Garrido tied with Mickelson-Lehman

1999

MAJiménez-T. Olazábal beat Sutton-Maggert, 2 and 1

MAJiménez-T. Olazábal tie with Leonard-Sutton

2006

S. García-T. Olazábal beat Toms-Wetterich, 3 and 2

S. García-T. Olazábal beat Mickelson-Di Marco, 3 and 2

2008

S. García-MA Jiménez lost with Leonard-Mahan, 4 and 2

2016

S. García-R. Cabrera beat Holmes / Moore, 3 and 2

S. García-R. Cabrera tied with Reed-Spieth