09/08/2021 at 01:20 CEST

The Spanish golfer Jon rahm was chosen this Tuesday as the winner of Player of the Year award based on PGA of America points, and he did it thanks to the last birdie he made last Sunday on the 18th hole of the final round of the Tour Championship tournament. Rahm’s putt for the birdie, which he made at Atlanta’s East Lake, where the tournament was held and finished second with a $ 5 million prize, made the difference in his winning the prize.

Rahm finished with 75 points, with American Bryson DeChambeau in second place reaching 70. The Spanish golfer received 30 points for his US Open title this summer, along with 20 for topping the PGA Tour earnings list and 20 for winning the Vardon Trophy for the lowest adjusted average score.

Although he was also runner-up to American Patrick Cantlay in the Tour Championship, the PGA of America recognizes the actual scoring at East Lake. Cantlay started with a two-shot 10-under advantage because he was the number one seed. Rahm started four shots back as the fourth ranked he received (-6). During the week, Rahm and American Kevin Na finished with 266 (-14). That means the 10 points awarded for a regular PGA Tour win were split.

DeChambeau had 30 points for his US Open last September, 10 for winning at Bay Hill, 14 for being fourth in scoring average and 16 for being third on the money list.

On the par 5 of the 18th hole of the Tour Championship, Rahm hit a 5-iron across the back of the green. He needed to contribute to have any chance of forcing a tiebreaker against Cantlay, who hit a 6-iron within four yards. Rahm’s chip narrowly missed, leaving a small birdie putt. That allowed him to tie with Na at 14 under par, which gave him the five points that put him in the top of the points for the PGA of America award.

The PGA Tour Player of the Year award is a vote of the members. The vote came out on Tuesday and included Rahm, Cantlay, DeChambeau, and fellow Americans Collin Morikawa and Harris English. Justin Thomas won the PGA of America award last year, while Dustin Johnson was named Player of the Year on the PGA Tour.

Rahm’s adjusted mean score was 69.3. Johnson was second with 69.62.