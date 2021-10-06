Related news

Jon rahm is giving a real masterclass in this Ryder cup, but the rest of the European team is not up to him and everything indicates that this Sunday, except for a miracle in the style of Medinah, USA he will win this tournament again several editions later. Next to Sergio garcia He also got the point in the ‘Fourballs’ that they played against Brooks koepka and Jordan sppieth. His triumph was overshadowed by the two points scored by the Americans on the afternoon of Wisconsin. [Así fue la jornada de tarde de este sábado en la Ryder Cup]

Before, thanks to a heroic comeback, Jon rahm and Sergio garcia they got the only point in the morning session this Saturday in the Ryder cup for Europe. The team of Old continent suffered again before that of USA who added three games and puts his candidacy for the title very expensive. The Spanish outnumbered Brooks koepka and Daniel berger after losing the first three holes and managing to flip the scoreboard to finish 3 & 1. [Así ha sido la jornada de la mañana de este sábado en la Ryder Cup]

Whistling Straits She was once again a candy box and the European team suffered it again and many of the decisions of the European captain of the Ryder Cup are beginning to be questioned, Padraig Harrington. Europe appeals to the spirit of Medinah 2012 led by the couple that bears the seal Seve – Olazábal printed on the heart to take home this edition that has been placed in Cantonese Chinese. The Old Continent is in the ICU and the ‘fourballs’ can be final.

The Spanish had to star in “a long distance race”, as Rahm defined it, to turn a result completely against in the first balls. Sergio had half an hour of anthology with three holes down and in the 12th the couple managed to put the sock on the correct side. To Berger’s little experience were added the mistakes of Koepka, whose reading of this competition is not, by any means, the attitude that he emphatically exhibits in the greats.

The agony came with the three American victories, which, although they were more fought than those of the first day, give little comfort. Harrington’s obstinacy with Paul casey, who gave the blow of the day with an eagle from 98 meters in 14, the choice of Westwood, who seems to have already had his best days, or the distrust of Fleetwood are beginning to weigh on the European captain’s head.

Dustin Johnson, Colin morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay They returned under their jurisdiction and were intractable. What’s more, Justin thomas and Jordan sppieth they added the point before Weisberger and Hovland after the European pair had the match on several key occasions ahead on the scoreboard.

