Jon Rahm, world number one, said this Tuesday, before his participation in the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters, a tournament belonging to the European Circuit that begins this Thursday, that in the Real Club Valderrama field “any weakness is much more accentuated” .

At the Valderrama club facilities, in the municipality of San Roque (Cádiz), the champion of the last United States Open stated at a press conference that each player has “a style” and that in this Cadiz field it is necessary to “learn to find the strategy ”that makes you feel“ more comfortable ”.

Rahm, 26, insisted that the Sanroqueño field is “very difficult” and “you have to learn to play it”, and pointed out that Valderrama “is not a long field” and it is “very different”, in which “whoever believes that distance is everything ”he will see that“ here it is not ”and that to win“ you have to come and play golf ”.

The Basque player ventured that the victory next Sunday will not be less than five strokes under par. “I would be very surprised if it goes down to -5. What I know about this field is that if you do the pair the four days you are in the ‘top 10’, and some year you can win ”, he stressed.

Jon Rahm, who was second in the 2019 edition after the South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, claimed to be a “better” player than “two years ago”, and especially “since April”, when he took a “leap”, which made his game will improve “a lot.”

The Barrika golfer said that what “more work” costs after reaching number 1 in the world ranking is “staying” and recalled that “it is a consequence of playing well”.

“Anyone who has reached number one for something is because they have believed it and said it. There is nothing special or any trick, it is many hours of work and determination. It’s not just for golf, it’s what you want to be for. You have to put in a lot of hours, have discipline and work hard, “he said.

A bad day last weekend at the Spanish Open in Madrid left him with no chance of victory, but Rahm was delighted by the triumph of the Canarian Rafael Cabrera Bello.

“I’m glad and I’m happy that a Spaniard has won the Spanish Open, although he was a bit divided by Adri (Arnaus), as it would have been his first victory,” he explained.

Playing in Andalusia seems like a pleasure to him: “You eat well, you have good fields and good weather, it’s a very good recipe to play here,” Rahm advised.