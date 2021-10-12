Whistling Straits prepares to support USA this sunday looking for one Ryder cup that the American giant brushes with the fingertips. The 11-5 on the scoreboard it is overwhelming in the absence of a matchday in which the Americans need 14.5 points to snatch the trophy from the European team.

Europe, for its part, wants to seek the miracle of miracles, an epic comeback that even exceeds the ‘Miracle of Medinah’ 2012, in which the Europeans climbed the 6-10 with which they reached the last day after an exhibition in the singles. The challenge is this time greater for those of Padraig Harrington, nevertheless willing to squeeze their options to the end.

After the four sessions in pairs, Europe has only been able to win the three matches in this modality of Jon Rahm and Sergio García, who are acting as undisputed leaders of the team, another point of Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton and two half points, one precisely from Rahm and Hatton and another of Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland. Thus, there are many players who must take a step forward for Europe to earn the right to dream.

Meanwhile, Europe will need Rahm and Sergio keep up your high standard. The one from Barrika, spectacular this Saturday, will face Scottie scheffler in the third of twelve individual matches. For his part, Sergio, decisive so far in the European points, will have another tough rival in the figure of Bryson DeChambeau.

Sunday Singles Matches at the Ryder Cup

1. Xander Schauffele (United States) – Rory McIlroy (Europe) 6:04 p.m.

2. Patrick Cantlay (United States) – Shane Lowry (Europe) 6:15 p.m.

3. Scottie Scheffler (United States) – Jon Rahm (Europe) 18:26 hours

4. Bryson DeChambeau (United States) – Sergio García (Europe) 18:37

5. Collin Morikawa (United States) – Viktor Hovland (Europe) 18:48

6. Dustin Johnson (United States) – Paul Casey (Europe) 18:59

7. Brooks Koepka (United States) – Bernd Wiesberger (Europe) 19:10

8. Tony Finau (United States) – Ian Poulter (Europe) 19:21

9. Justin Thomas (United States) – Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) 19:32

10. Harris English (United States) – Lee Westwood (Europe) 19:43

11. Jordan Spieth (United States) – Tommy Fleetwood (England) 19:54

12. Daniel Berger (United States) – Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) 20:05