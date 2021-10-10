Jon rahm, 26 years old and world No. 1, has made 67 shots (-4) despite an elusive second day and is 2nd one shot behind the new leader of the Acciona Open of Spain, the dutch Wil Besseling (65).

As important as taking advantage of a good day is saving a bad one and, in this context, Rahm has once again demonstrated his privileged talent for playing golf by signing a remarkable -4 card with a version far from his best level: eagle repeated in on the 14th, he made three birdies (2, 9, 18) and made a bogey (16).

Jon Rahm eagles the 14th (again) 🙌 #AresaOpen pic.twitter.com/wH4eNU6YKg – The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 8, 2021

In other sports, winning by playing poorly is also a sign of a great team. On an individual basis, the Spanish golfer experienced this afternoon at par 71 of the Club Campo Villa de Madrid, although he himself admitted that in general it had been “a good day”.

Great sensation of the tournament and followed en masse by the public, the Basque player started on Thursday as a shot (63), equaling his own course record thanks to an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey. On Friday the greens were harder and it was more difficult to stop the ball near the flags.

Rahm had more birdie options, but was not as successful with the putt and hence his frustration on some holes. On the other hand, among his best shots he left two fabulous recoveries on holes 13 and 18 that allowed him to save par in the first and close his round with a birdie in the second.

Jon, the current US Open champion, was the best player on the European team in the recent Ryder cup, clearly dominated by the United States. Rahm, champion of the last two editions of the Spanish Open, reappears this week in Madrid with the challenge of equaling Seve Ballesteros’ record of three titles.

Jon Rahm birdies the 18th 👏 He goes into the weekend one shot off the lead. #AccionOpen pic.twitter.com/5msHcIXrWW – The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 8, 2021

Rahm is surrounded by Spanish squires at the top of the table, as up to three compatriots are also installed in the top-10 –Adri arnaus (3rd), Rafa cabrera (6th) and Pablo Larrazabal (9th) – and Santiago Tarrío (12th) is on the lookout for the front group.

Adri Arnaus, in action at the 2021 Spanish Open

.

Arnaus got the best card of the second round (64) thanks to seven birdies without failure, Cabrera (65) also excelled with six birdies without bogeys and Larrazábal (66) fouled with a bogey in 18 his six previous hits and finished with a bad taste in his mouth as he understood that he could still be closer to the leader.

Classification

Spanish Open (2nd day)

129 Wil Besseling (PB) 64-65

130 Jon Rahm (ESP) 63-67

131 Adri Arnaus (ESP) 67-64

Ross McGowan (Eng) 61-70

Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 67-64

132 Rafa Cabrera (ESP) 67-65

Grant Forrest (Esc) 65-67

Julien Guerrier (Fra) 66-66

133 Pablo Larrazabal (ESP) 67-66