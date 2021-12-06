12/06/2021 at 12:55 CET

.

The Spanish Jon rahm continues as number one in the world golf rankings thanks to the downturn of the American Collin morikawa on the last day of the Hero World Challenge, held in the Bahamas.

Morikawa, who faced the last day at the New Providence course as the leader with five strokes ahead, buried his chances of winning the tournament and climbing to the top of the table with two double ‘bogeys’ on holes 4 and 6, and two ‘bogeys’ on holes 9 and 18, to present a card with 76 hits and finish in fifth place.

In this way, Rahm, who has taken a break after failing to make the cut in the Andalusian Masters held in Valderrama in mid-October after a very busy season, ensures to finish the year in the lead with 9.4672 points on average, for the 8.8001 of Morikawa, while Dustin Johnson closes the provisional podium with 7.6181.

The also American Patrick Cantlay, best player of 2021 on the American circuit after winning the FedEx Cup after a tough fight with Rahm, climbs to fourth place in the world rankings, which snatches his compatriot Xander schauffele, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020.

Norwegian Viktor Hovland he settled in seventh place after winning the Hero World Challenge, which has allowed him to surpass the North American Bryson DeChambeau and Northern Irish Rory McIlroy.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer goes down to sixteenth place, the Chilean Joaquin Niemann remains in the thirtieth, Spanish Sergio garcia Go up one and it’s forty-fifth, he’s also Aztec Carlos Ortiz descends to 54, the Venezuelan Jhonattan vegas at 86, the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz at 60, the Argentine Emiliano Grillo at 88, the Chilean Myth Pereira at 95 and Spanish Santiago Tarrió at 97.