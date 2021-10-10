The Acciona Open of Spain golf, tournament of European Circuit, has been launched this Thursday at the Club de Campo de Madrid with Jon rahm as the main claim. The Barrika player, precisely, has been one of the most outstanding in a morning session that has set the English leader as the leader Ross McGowan in front of Sebastian Garcia and number 1 in the world.

With a sensational turn of an eagle (par five of hole 14) and eight birdies without a miss, McGowan has made it clear from the beginning that the very low score compared to the pair that the players believe will allow them to fight for victory seems more than necessary for the weekend. Your initial card of -10, in a field of par 71, has placed him as the first leader of the tournament, waiting for the afternoon shift.

It has followed with -9 a sensational Sebastian Garcia, who has been remade to a bogey starting on par three of hole 11 to add later eight birdies and an eagle (par five of 7) that have catapulted him to -9 global, just one stroke behind the provisional leader and with the certainty that he will be among the first classified at the end of the day. García, who has not found the good feelings on the circuit in recent tournaments, has started in Madrid by retaliating in a big way.

Although the one who aspires to a tournament of greatness is a Jon rahm who is looking for his third consecutive victory in a tournament that he already won in 2018 and 2019, both times with the coincidence that it was necessary at least that -20 to be able to win. The one from Barrika has laid the first stone to opt to repeat the title after a day of an eagle, seven birdies and a single bogey for a -8 with respect to par 71 of the field.

Rahm He has made several middle starting putts and made it par three on the 11th hole. His particular festival has started there, with birdie practically given after a great shot from the fairway on par four on 13, another sensational long shot to later convert the eagle from a couple of meters on par five on 14 and another two birdies on holes 16 and 17, this last after a medium distance putt.

Nevertheless, Jon has gone to the bunker in 18 and has signed a bogey that slowed the trend of his return. Of course, the Basque recovered sensations in the final part after three more birdies on holes 4 (par five, after a very long putt for eagle), 7 (after saving a good par on 6 and making it very feasible) and 8 (a couple of meters putt). Thus, Rahm finished third among the men on the morning shift.

In this way, the two Spaniards have finished the first round in the wake of a McGowan that I had tied with Rahm Leading after Jon’s bogey on his ninth hole. They are not, yes, the only men well positioned after the morning shift, with a -7 for the Welshman Jamie Donaldson, room. In Spanish key, Santiago Tarrío signed a good -5 start (seven birdies and two bogeys) to be in the top10 in the morning and Pablo Larrazabal It touched those positions after an initial -4 (one eagle, four birdies and two bogeys). The afternoon session will determine the final classification of the first round.