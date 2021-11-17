Jon rahm announced in a statement that he would not play the DP World Tour Championship on Dubai, Thursday through Sunday, ending your options to be crowned a second time number one of the European Tour. An absence, it must be said, that did not go down very well within the tour. It is not the only one of those who were classified by ranking. They will also miss the appointment of Jumeirah Golf Estates the norwegian Viktor Hovland and English Justin rose.

Thus, the chances that an American golfer will be crowned European number 1 for the first time are reinforced with a view to the final of the Race to Dubai This week. The withdrawal of the Basque, world No. 1, has made it even more likely than good Collin morikawa or Billy horschel -Americans with great victories on English soil this year, specifically in the British Open and the PGA of Wentworth- are the ones who compete for the former Order of Merit since they now occupy the first and second places of the Race 2021.

Rahm was his closest pursuer in qualifying for the Race to Dubai, but Barrika’s withdrew claiming he needs “more rest given the demands of a long season”, leaving only four other players with a chance to finish the season as leader. of the circuit. Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul casey they have a lot of work to deny Morikawa or Horschel the Race to Dubai title as they all need to win and also depend on neither American being anywhere near the top of the standings.

The most likely is a duel between Morikawa – named honorary lifetime member of the European tour Tuesday – and Horschel in what could be a historic week for the United States on the European Tour. “I think it’s one more step towards … ultimately my goal is to be a member of the Hall of Fame, to have a great career that allows me to get into this exclusive club at some point,” Horschel said. “The stakes are high this week, and we will see how it all unfolds when Sunday rolls around,” he added. Neither American could classify as a regular on the European Tour.

Horschel is the second American to qualify for the European Order of Merit

Andrew Redington / .

Indeed, Morikawa tops the rankings having played only two tournaments – the Scottish Open and the Dubai Desert Classic – outside of the majors and the World Golf Championships. His victory at the British Open at Royal St. George’s in July has basically propelled him to first place, with 3,856.40 points, 236 more than Horschel, whose big victories this year were in the Dell Technologies Match Play and later in the BMW PGA. Championship, the European Tour’s fetish event based in Wentworth.

2,000 points are awarded to the winner on the Earth Course this week, and Hatton has 2,472.1 points in fourth place. Hatton, for example, must win and needs Morikawa to finish worse than a triple tie for third place and for Horschel to finish worse than a triple tie for second place. Lee, Fitzpatrick and Casey need the Americans to be even lower in the rankings. Fitzpatrick is the defending champion having won at Jumeirah Golf Estates last year for the second time (his first in 2016).

Only three Spaniards

Rahm absent, Rory McIlroy will be one of the stars from this Thursday (Movista Golf) at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. An appointment to which the Northern Irishman arrives excited, despite having no mathematical options to repeat the triumph in the Order of Merit that he already achieved in 2012, 2014 and 2015. Rory arrives in Dubai ready to add his third title of the season (which it would also be the third in the DP World Tour Championship) and maintain the good feelings that he recovered in the CJ Cup in Las Vegas, after the disappointment of the Ryder Cup.

On the Spanish side they compete this week only Rafa Cabrera, Sergio Garcia and Adri Arnaus.