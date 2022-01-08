Related news

Paz Padilla is on a roll, but not of hits, but of bloopers, and people seem to be a little fed up with the irresponsible statements of the presenter. If these days ago he was outraged with his bullshit about the Covid-19 vaccine, this time he has been booed by the public after last Tuesday in Save me he spoke of gender violence as a matter of “love.”

They were talking about Rocío Carrasco and the conflict she has with her daughter after she had physically assaulted him while he was still living with her and later filed a false complaint against the mother. The details about what happened have been explained, with the pertinent documentation, in the docuseries issued by Telecinco. However, for Padilla, the attempted suicide of Rocío Jurado’s daughter and the alleged continued mistreatment of Antonio David seem like a trivial issue.

“As long as everyone gets in and talks about this issue, they will not prepare,” said the presenter of Sálvame before an increasingly outraged Kiko Hernández: “You’re 90% right, if we weren’t talking about what we’re talking about. Don’t talk to each other because of anger at a Christmas dinner, okay, I understand (…); but when there have been so many shit trucks … “, the collaborator analyzed before Padilla settled: “The love conquers all”.

That’s not love

“Love cannot do everything, Paz,” Hernández replied, recalling that “this lady has been about to take her own life, for God’s sake! Would you tell an abused lady to go with her abuser to a room and say ‘I love you’? It’s crazy! “, The collaborator correctly assessed. However, Padilla seemed to be in a loop with his speech:” Love as love, as a concept, unconditional love, the love that I put before my hatred, my resentment, my envy … I put my love first. If there is love, we forget the rest. If there is love, we forget what has happened “:

How many mothers who are victims of child-parent violence and women who are victims of gender violence may be listening to this? LOVE, IF IT HURTS, IT CAN KILL YOU. This lady’s speech is dangerous @anaisabelpeces @ salvameoficial # APOYOROCÍO4E # yoveosálvame pic.twitter.com/52vh8dU8hI – September 4 (@ September 4, 2015) January 4, 2022

Paz Padilla’s words immediately jumped to social networks, where they were immediately confronted with the censorship of feminism, but also of the rest of citizens committed to the fight against sexist violence. In fact, one of the first to pull the presenter’s ears has been the journalist Ana Bernal-Triviño, a gender expert who participated in Rocío’s docuseries. She and many others have written comments like these on Twitter:

“Love can do everything” is one of the most dangerous phrases in gender violence, which has led many women to be murdered.

Let’s not use any more myths within GBV, please.

Psychological or physical violence is not love. Love is respect

Leave this already. https://t.co/fcYyGzdcSn – Ana Bernal-Triviño (@anaisbernal) January 4, 2022

Paz Padilla: “Love can do everything”

Kiko H: “No, love cannot do everything, Rocío C tried to take her own life and she is an abused woman”

Paz Padilla: “If there is love we forget resentment”

WHAT IT SAYS WHAT IT SAYS # yoveosálvame – Ms Freckles (@senorapecas) January 4, 2022

Paz Padilla recommends on television to millions of viewers “lock up the victim and the executioner in a room” and that they do not come out until they “fix themselves” because “love can do everything.”

This is criminal and shouldn’t be on television for a long time. – Angel (@ Rezakhan20) January 4, 2022

This peace thing is very dangerous. I don’t understand how this speech is still allowed. Really, vomitory.

pic.twitter.com/fUh08LgggA – David Andújar (@davidandu_) January 4, 2022

If you feel ridiculous or ignorant, think of Paz Padilla, who in the same week said on TV that vaccines are useless and that “love can do everything.”

What a picture. – Irantzu Varela (@IrantzuVarela) January 4, 2022

Paz Padilla declaring that “Love can do everything” to forgive abuse horrifies me, but does not surprise me.

This lady is an advocate of “biodecoding”, which says that negative emotions are the cause of your illnesses. It turns the victims into culprits. – Rocío Vidal (@SchrodingerGata) January 5, 2022

If you are a victim of abuse, telepreacher Paz Padilla tells you that you must react with “unconditional love.” This is disgusting.pic.twitter.com/rRYjVI5IjF – Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) January 5, 2022

Paz Padilla has said in just one week that vaccines are worthless and that “love can do everything”, even in the face of abuse.

With messages this dangerous in front of millions of viewers, we understand why people do what they do and vote what they vote. – Spanish Revolution (@spanishrevorg) January 5, 2022

Paz Padilla earns one million euros a year as a presenter, 3,200 euros a day. It is seen by millions of people. Yesterday he defended that love can do everything and it does not matter if they mistreat you. While in Spain there are more than 10,000 unemployed journalists.pic.twitter.com/9mkTL27B3y – Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) January 5, 2022

If you are a victim of mistreatment, Paz Padilla (a humorless comedian) assures you that love can do everything.

What part of the victim of abuse have you not understood? – Esteban Navarro (@EstebanNavarroS) January 5, 2022

Paz Padilla: “Love can do everything.”

How beautiful this speech looks, and how dangerous it is!

It is posed as a mother-daughter war, what about him? Rocío Carrasco is revictimized and the myth of the martyr mother continues to be sold. Peace, it is much more complex. Less opinion and more pedagogy. pic.twitter.com/yqjgMY8BPY – El Chico Comments (@ElChicoComenta) January 4, 2022

I heard Paz Padilla say that the vaccines were worthless and I thought, poor woman, she has lost her mind, now I hear her say that the best reaction to your abuser is to give him love, and no, he has not lost his mind, he has lost everything dignity as a woman and a human being, it disgusts me. – Ana 🔻☂️ (@ Zapatista72) January 5, 2022

Can you imagine that a presenter said that since love can do everything, an abused woman must forgive her abuser? Well, stop imagining why this stupid Paz Padilla said this afternoon. I don’t know if she’s a fool or just a very bad person. pic.twitter.com/fW01K2XQ8j – David Insua (@CataDeCambridge) January 4, 2022

The love conquers all? Seriously, Paz Padilla ???

Years trying to get a battered woman to say enough and report it, so that this mononeuronal comes and makes a shitty speech about her lollipop world.

Shut the fuck up, I shit on all my dead … – Pucho 🇨🇺 (@puchovic) January 5, 2022

The outrage once again raised Padilla to the top of Twitter trends, which is why the presenter wanted to try to retreat, although without success, in his next appearance in Save me on Wednesday. Without making any explicit reference to her irresponsible speech, she has taken advantage of the controversy surrounding the statue of Chiquito de la Calzada in which she is also involved, to qualify her words.

Criticized by her colleagues for not having gone to the Chiquito tribute, she explained that “when I was so desperate with my Antonio, I said ‘you’ll see how love can do everything.’ It seems that it cannot do everything, but it always lasts. Little one, I love you madly “, he added without wanting to get more wet in the matter and avoiding all kinds of rectifications and responsibility.

Follow the topics that interest you