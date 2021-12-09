12/09/2021 at 17:54 CET

The future of Erling haaland it remains a great unknown. The Norwegian forward of Borussia Dortmund, who has already returned to play after his injury and continues to go goal per game, is about to make a leap to a great and this Thursday his agent Mino Raiola He has surprised with some statements in which he assures that they already know what the future of the footballer will be. “We have been thinking for two years. We have clear ideas about where Erling should go andWe of course look at what the market has to offer. It would be a bad agent if it did not do it, said in an interview to ‘Sport1’.

“We can influence the market with a player like him. I already changed the transfer market with my players. The representatives have created a second game together with soccer: Calciomercato. Now we talk about a game two days a week and the remaining five days about transfers. Maybe the sports directors hate me. I do not hate anybody. I just do my job. And I like to cross the lines, “he added.

Raiola’s tense meetings with Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, and the CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, are more than known. However, the agent acknowledged that he does not hate anyone and has a lot of respect for how well they do their job and for betting on Haaland when it was not clear that he would become a world figure. “I have made many mistakes in my life. I am far from perfect. I can raise my voice when they go against my boys and I had a very bad relationship with Zorc, really bad. He must have really hated me. I never thought hatred would turn into friendship. You have my utmost respect. Defend your club to the death. The negotiations with him were extremely tough, but it is thanks to Zorc that Erling plays for Borussia today “, he pointed.

“Erling faced the decision at that time and Zorc sold the club in a way that Erling said ‘I see myself there. I can develop there.’ Borussia has developed enormously. It can be an example for the world of international football. super talents. Back then they had the balls to look for someone like Erling, who was still quite unknown., but it was already costing a lot of money. Haaland, Bellingham, Sancho, they are important investments that are worth it. “

For its part, Watzke, on ‘Amazon Prime’, made some statements that did not go unnoticed either. The CEO once again raised doubts about whether or not the famous exit clause exists, as he pointed out that “the question is: will it activate the clause or not? We will try not to wait until March or April to find out.” So that, Haaland’s future could already be known in February. At least that is Dortmund’s wish, for better or for worse.