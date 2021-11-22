11/22/2021 at 21:54 CET

Begoña Arce

Boris Johnson’s state of mind worries. Before the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the great employer of the country, Johnson lost the thread of his speech during 20 seconds, began to improvise and to rave. Had to stop to rearrange his notes amid a tense silence from the audience he repeatedly apologized to. He then went in to praise ‘Peppa Pig’s World’, a family theme park in Hampshire whose visit he recommended to the business leaders present. “Raise your hand who has been in the world of Peppa Pig & rdquor ;, asked the room where his grace was not echoed. And if that was not enough, Johnson compared himself to Moses and at one point, to praise cars, Tesla imitated the noise of a vehicle stepping on the accelerator.

The prime minister’s performance was so disconcerting, even by his own standards, that at the end of the conference a journalist from the ITV television network asked him if he felt alright. “He lost his grades, he lost his place, he went off on a tangent with Peppa Pig. Frankly, is everything OK? & rdquor;, the reporter told him. Johnson responded unperturbed that his speech “went very well.” Those who had listened to him certainly did not think so.

Other challenges

“It has been chaotic. It is an example of how little British business is taken seriously. No one was laughing because the joke is no longer funny, & rdquor; noted Labor Party Finance Officer Rachel Reeves. An entrepreneur from the North East of England, Richard Swart, an executive of the Berger Group company condemned the “catastrophic & rdquor; and well below the level of a prime minister & rdquor ;. Swart exhorted the Conservatives in these times of “Covid, Brexit, lack of manpower and other challenges we face & rdquor; to “focus on what is best for the country and choose a more responsible leader.”

BBC policy chief Laura Kuenssberg echoed growing unease in the Conservative Party and Johnson’s team for his absolute loss of direction and control. Kuenssberg cited “a senior source & rdquor; in Downing Street offices. “There is great concern within that building about Prime Minister & mldr; It just doesn’t work. The Cabinet needs to wake up and ask for drastic changes, otherwise things will get worse. If they don’t insist, he just won’t do anything & rdquor ;.