Univision Raishmar Carrillo and Sirey Morán had a moment full of drama at NBL 2021.

In the third gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, the participants Raishmar Carrillo and Sirey Morán were immersed in a great controversy after revealing a tense situation that occurred at the end of the gala last Sunday, October 10.

On the stage of NBL 2021 on October 17, Morán said she was offended by a comment made by Carrillo, who assured that the participant of Honduran origin is “ugly.”

In the middle of the dramatic moment, Alejandra Espinoza was a mediator for the participants to make the passes and urged the nine finalists of the reality show to respect each other at all times, regardless of whether their personalities may collide on multiple occasions.

Play

Raishmar Carrillo and Sirey Morán ended up with very real slaps in the acting class When it was time to practice the slap scene in Kimberly Dos Ramos’s class, the friction of both contestants soon came to light and it seems that they no longer it was about acting. Sirey said that her partner had offended her before and she is not the only participant who … 2021-10-18T13: 43: 15Z

“She knows the comment she made at the previous gala, several colleagues heard it. I’m sitting calm and she says: ‘The truth is that you are ugly’ “, Sirey Morán mentioned when remembering the way in which Raishmar Carrillo expressed himself about her.

For his part, Carrillo tried to justify himself by criticizing the physical appearance of his partner: “What I thought was a joke, she thought I did it with bad intentions.”

At that time, the Honduran woman refuted the painful words of the Puerto Rican: “I am ugly in your eyes, but I was not really born ugly. I think it was a lack of respect for me, because I have never offended her ”.

Raishmar Carrillo claimed to have learned a lesson after the impasse with Sirey Morán

In front of his colleagues from the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Raishmar Carrillo claimed to have learned a lesson after the incident with Sirey Morán, one of the great favorites of the Spanish-speaking audience.

“Sometimes I can have a humor that I thought they could understand me, but it is good that this situation happens because it helps me to adjust and learn to live with you,” said Carrillo.

The Puerto Rican emphasized that her behavior could be motivated by her turbulent childhood in foster care: “That toughness is what I had to have my whole life to survive. I am barely 27 years old, I just left living in homes ”.

Viewers reacted to Raishmar Carrillo’s behavior against Sirey Morán

The reactions of the viewers did not wait in the official profile of Nuestra Belleza Latina on Instagram after the tense confrontation between Raishmar Carrillo and Sirey Morán.