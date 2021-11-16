Univisión Raishmar Carrillo confessed what he felt for his NBL colleagues

Raishmar Carrillo spent almost two months in season number 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina, where he managed to advance to the semifinal gala.

And although the young Puerto Rican said goodbye to the Telemundo reality show in the midst of tears for not having managed to advance to the final night, where the successor of Migbelis Castellanos will be chosen, before saying “goodbye” she opened up about how she feels at 4 o’clock finalists, and the other contestant who with her was sent home.

In a video shared by the Nuestra Belleza Latina account on Instagram, which we share here, you can hear at 0:55 a second Raishmar speaking openly about Fabién, Sirey, Lupita, Génesis and Jaky.

The Puerto Rican was very honest and was honest about the feelings she has for her former reality show partners, and spoke one by one of all of them.

Despite the fact that at the beginning of the contest there were some frictions between her and some of the contestants, Raishmar showed that he did not like any of them, and on the contrary, he went out of his way to praise all of them.

“Having been here sharing with girls from other countries, taught me a lot, and this is what I take from each one: From Lupita, I learned that you have to bring the guarachas well worn, wherever you go, and from Sirey, that That Honduran catracha, we carry it here in our hearts ”, commented the personal trainer.

“From Genesis, that pim, pum, pam, has that personality of exceeding the circumstances that we live in and (he taught me) that we have the responsibility that other people are happy around us,” said the Caribbean.

“From Fabi… from this Cuban, (I learned) that she is well placed with her feet on the ground. She has remained humble and well given to others, and I love that ”, said the Puerto Rican about the Cuban queen.

At the end of his confession, Raishmar praised the partner with whom he had to say goodbye to Nuestra Belleza Latina on Sunday, and highlighted the strength of the Mexican.

“Jaky is a super humble girl, who has shone with her talent, and the (difficult) circumstances don’t make her tense or anything. From her I take that resilience ”

