Univision The gesture on Raishmar’s face for the elimination of Clauvid in NBL

They say that “a gesture speaks louder than a thousand words.” And that was precisely what happened at this Sunday’s gala at Nuestra Belleza Latina with Raishmar Carrillo, who like thousands of viewers of the Univisión reality show, could not help but be surprised by the decision of the judges to eliminate Clauvid Dály and save Genesis Serum.

And it is that the face of the young Puerto Rican was so evident, that when Adal Ramones mentioned that the contestant saved was Génesis and not Clauvid, the camera focused on Raishmar, who painted on his face a gesture of surprise and disbelief in the best style of ( What ???) and immediately clapped his hands almost like a reflex action that did not visually match his face.

Raishmar’s gesture was made even more evident by the smiles and looks of pleasure and applause from Sirey Morán and Fabién de la Concepción, who, each located next to him and by his side, on the contrary, seemed to be satisfied with the determination of the judges.

Immediately Raishmar’s gesture, which we shared with you in the previous video, went viral on social networks, where more than one of them stuck to that moment to ensure that that face made by the Puerto Rican perfectly summed up the feeling of frustration and surprise of the majority of the viewers before the elimination of Clauvid.

“Raishmar’s face says it all jjajaja😂”, “Queeeeeee”, “No but what is this 🙄🙄🙄”, were some comments from the followers of Nuestra Belleza Latina manifested on the official page of the show on Instagram, where the gesture of the Puerto Rican contestant began to be shared as the best reaction to what many considered a great injustice.

Genesis herself seemed not to believe that the jury had saved her over Clauvid, because upon learning of the jury’s ruling, not only was her surprise and uncontrolled emotion evident, but even through her words she said: “I can’t believe it,” a phrase that rhymed perfectly with Raishmar’s incredulous face.

With a lot of class, but letting her feelings emerge, after her elimination, Clauvid confessed that that moment was very hard for her and that she felt ugly.

“What does it feel like? … it feels horrible, obviously, it feels super horrible,” said the eliminated contestant, who said goodbye to the show amidst a huge ovation, almost the same one that Raishmar’s gesture has been having, not stop circulating on social networks.