Holding, comforting when a child cries or showing affection is related, for some people, to being overprotective or spoiling children. In this article We will break down some myths about parenting and physical contact with our children

Is raising in arms spoiling?

The psychologist Alberto Soler, in one of our events in Barcelona, ​​has already made it clear that affection and affection are neither overprotective nor spoiled. He spoke about a conceptualization problem, since sometimes he talks about being overprotective, referring to behaviors such as taking a breast for more than x months, sleeping with the parents or needing help to sleep, asking for arms or even giving up the diaper . He stated that “you can give them breasts, arms and sleep with them, but give them autonomy and freedom & rdquor ;. Because being overprotective is nothing more than doing things for children that they could do freely and autonomously.

In this case, comforting a child when he cries, holding him in his arms, giving importance to the development of the bond, is, neither more nor less, covering his basic needs. Rafa Guerrero has spoken about it in the course available at Educar es Todo, where affective needs should also be one of our main concerns in parenting. When a child cries because he is hungry, the automatic response is to give him food, but if he cries because he is sad or wants his mother’s touch, the automatic response should be to comfort him.

The tonic dialogue: the first contact with our baby

The first relationship that the baby has with the outside world is with the mother or with the father, and the tonic dialogue, which could be translated as the first conversations they have with the child, will be the prelude to a good development.

The psychologist Henri Wallon defined this dialogue as the “set of exchanges mediated by the way the child is held by the parent and the way the baby responds to it, producing an interaction between the postures of both and the resulting muscle tone & rdquor ;.

When a connection is established between the mother or father and the child through the satisfaction of needs, transformations take place in both the adult and the child. The first to feel that change in the tone of the other, manages to relax. Dialogue is modulated

tonic between the two through the voice, the posture of the body when taking it in the arms, etc. These ongoing transformations are unconsciously etched in the baby’s body, whether positive or negative.

Raising in arms, a way to identify the parts of the body

Few things make us feel as good as a hug or the touch of someone we love when we are sad or overwhelmed. It makes us feel safe and understood.

Iñaki Pastor, in his book “The challenge of growing & rdquor ;, mentions that “By being touched, hugged or rocked, babies develop, on the one hand, the connection between brain and body, which later allows them to move with more decision and control. On the other hand, they begin to build the first idea they have of who they are, because when a child is touched he feels recognized, he feels that he exists. If it is also done with affection, he will feel that he is loved and from there he will build his inner security. & Rdquor;

The contact and the arms are not only beneficial for babies, but also for any boy or girl. When there is this lack of contact, either due to abuse in the first years of life or due to a lack of attachment figures, psychological and physical problems can arise.

Ideas for raising in arms

Iñaki Pastor in this same book, makes some interesting proposals for raising in arms:

1. Skin-to-skin contact, without any type of garment involved and for as long as possible. This little act improves temperature regulation, even feeding.

2. Take baths together

3. Touch and name the parts of the body, either with the eyes open or closed.

4. Hug him and let him hug you. It is a fundamental habit that generates satisfaction, with just 5 seconds is enough. A warm hug, heart to heart and accompanying the breaths

5. Touch to improve dexterity. If they are clumsy in any part of their body, such as their hands or feet, give them hug-type massages. The author describes them “as if you gently knead those parts & rdquor ;. Do it for 5 minutes every day and you will notice a change in several weeks.

But without a doubt, one of the most important tips is: never force him to maintain physical contact if he does not want, be it kisses or hugs. Teach him the difference between touching Mom, Dad, and the pediatrician with their permission and saying “no & rdquor; when you feel uncomfortable or are unfamiliar.

Carrying as a means of raising in arms

Is the stroller the best option for my baby’s development? The reality is that the stroller is designed so that mothers and fathers do not get so tired of carrying their children. Currently there are cars where movement is muffled and children do not feel anything, in addition to spending a lot of time on their backs. “Be careful with these actions, they can create problems in development. Children need to feel movement, balance them from 2 months, play with them and spend time on their stomachs (always with supervision)”, Iñaki tells us.

Benefits of carrying for the development of the baby

Helps them in their neurological construction

They learn to control their head to stabilize themselves

The movement of their eyes helps them adapt to the environment

The neck develops more strength

There are multiple benefits of raising in arms, but the main one is the bond that is established between child and adult. There is no greater show of affection or understanding than a hug or a kiss when we feel that the world does not understand us. When children have not developed verbal language, non-verbal language becomes their main source of information and learning.