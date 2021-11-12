CSAR URRUTIA

Friday, 12 November 2021

The Government’s commitment to Brussels to extend the calculation period for calculating pensions in 2022 has once again entangled the debate. The extension from 25 to 35 years, without complementary measures, would reduce initial pensions by 8.6%.

The Government has once again entered a spiral of confusion around its measures to rebalance pension spending through two years of successive reforms, which are currently being negotiated with the social partners and which will be discussed next year. packages required by the European Union and which should have the effect of the sustainability of the system now that the first cohorts of the baby boom are beginning to retire.

In this context, the repeal of the so-called sustainability factor and the revaluation of pensions with the CPI are framed. Or the increase in contributions to fill the pension reserve fund from 2023, which barely has 2,000 million euros. Also, although to be defined, the commitment of Social Security with Brussels so that in the last quarter of 2022 “the legislation for the adjustment of the calculation period, extending it for the calculation of the retirement pension, comes into force.”

“No, no, no. Absolutely not,” said Jos Luis Escriv yesterday., Minister of Social Security, in statements to RNE when asked if extending the calculation period would mean a cut in the amount of benefits. “What it is going to do is improve the situation of these people whose last (listed) years are not the best.”

The unions yesterday expressed their tiredness with Escriv, pointing out his “ability” to strain reform negotiations that, they said, are in a delicate phase. What Escriv’s plan will translate into is anyone’s guess and CCOO has expressed on different occasions its distrust towards the reform phase in 2022. The union led by Unai Sordo He rejected yesterday to admit any measure that implies a cut in pensions, something that, he assures, will happen by extending the period for calculating pensions. More than likely, Yolanda Daz, vice president and highest position of Podemos in the Government, will not go through the hoop either although the measure was projected with a long transitional period.

Experts corroborate this thesis. “From the outset, it means an increase in tax and also, a drop in the initial average pension and, therefore, savings in pension spending “, explains a report carried out by the universities of Valencia and Extremadura. Its analysis focuses on the consequences of extending the calculation period from the 25 years established by the regulations from of the year that comes to the 35 years that were shuffled last spring in drafts prepared by Social Security.

With an expansion of that scale and without complementary measures, the decrease in the initial pension will be, on average, around 8.6%, “a figure much higher than the two that have circulated, which places it between 5.45% and 6.3%,” the report explains.

The last initial retirement pension paid in October amounted to 1,194 euros per month, according to Social Security data. If a calculation period of 35 years is applied to these pensions, they would be cut by 105 euros per pay, that is, the benefit would be 1,094 euros per pay. A year will be 1,470 euros less.

Despite the fact that, from a technical point of view, the contributivity of the pension system will be improved, its effects will be difficult to assume by groups such as young people, whose work careers are volatile due to the high temporality of the Spanish labor market, or women. According to the study, carried out combining data from the Continuous Sample of Working Lives and from the Social Security itself. women have shorter careers, with which their initial pension would be reduced by 10.3%, compared to the reduction of men which would be 7.9%. AND

The cut, therefore, will be higher than 30% for pensioners compared to men. The reason is the integration of the so-called quotation gaps, periods in which it has not been quoted. The law establishes that the first 48 gaps in a person’s career are filled with 100% of the minimum contribution base. From that number only 50% is covered. The shorter the career, the more the need to integrate gaps.

For this reason, whatever the extended period of years established by Social Security, the Toledo Pact Commission in Congress has proposed a buffer that would be to give contributors the ability to choose the most suitable years in your career. This is what Escriv can refer to when he promises to improve the pensions of those whose last years of contributions are not the best, an allusion to those who are expelled from the labor market years before the minimum retirement age.

In fact, if the contribution period were extended to 35 years but allowed to choose the best 25 years to calculate pensions, spending would grow by 6.5% on average for each initial retirement pension. From the 1,194 euros of initial pension last October, it will go to 1,272 euros for pay, according to the study.

The most benefited in this case will be the contributors with lower bases, reaching an increase of 12.83%, compared to an increase of 4.37% for those with high bases. Also taking into account the longevity of the working career, that of those who have contributed fewer years would increase more compared to a growth of 5.51% for those who have contributed more years.

