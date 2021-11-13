Solana co-founder Raj Gokal indicated to Chris Burniske that the project does not have the goal of killing Ethereum, nor is it an opportunity.

Specifically, Raj Gokal made his statement during a discussion on the social network Twitter with Chris Burniske, co-founder of the venture capital firm Placeholder.

I know you may not even be talking about Solana. And if so, I apologize. But I am sad and disappointed that every time something that does not belong to Ethereum, like Solana, sees success or makes big changes in growth, it looks like they are making changes against others.

According to CoinMarketCap, in terms of market capitalization, Solana currently ranks fifth in the ranking.

In fact, SOL has grown by 11.74% during the year. And now it is trading at $ 230. For its part, during the same time, Ethereum, grew by 931% and is trading at $ 4,729.

Is Solana the “Ethereum Killer”?

In short, Chris Burniske, who wrote that “despite the nice words, the L1 knives are completely out. In crypto, in general, people want their biggest exchanges to win. ‘

“This will influence almost all communication, so don’t take what you see and hear as true.”

In response, Raj Gokal chimed in, remarking: “These are not pretty words. We don’t really need a fight. The more platforms the better. Users will be able to try them out and switch between them, and time will tell who is the best.

In fact, we all need to promote Web 3.0. You think we are trying to kill Ethereum. But you can’t kill him, it’s impossible.

Incidentally, Gokal noted: “Knives out implies that we are trying to kill Ethereum. Ethereum cannot be killed, it is impossible. And it is already a beautiful force for good in the world, empowering millions and creating billions in wealth. Bitcoin is obviously the same.

SOL better than ETH?

In particular, often referred to as “Ethereum Killer” by many analysts, Solana has surged in 2021. Making it the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Thanks to its rebound, Solana can boast of having a market capitalization close to $ 70 billion.

Indeed, market experts see more advantages in Solana than in Ethereum, since the digital token has good potential in the medium and long term.

In this regard, FTX billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried says Solana is better than Ethereum. Since it is one of the few networks capable of handling mass adoption.

“Solana is one of the few public Blockchains out there today that has a really plausible roadmap to scale millions of transactions per second. As you know, fractions of a penny per transaction, which is a scale you need for this. “

However, it is too early to comment on whether Solana will dethrone Ethereum. The second largest cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $ 550 billion.

Conference «Solana Breakpoint 2021»

On the other hand, earlier this week, the Solana Foundation organized the “Solana Breakpoint 2021” Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Featuring guests like Gokal, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire.

Speaking on the first day of the event, Gokal said that the Solana ecosystem has been “exploding” in 2021 in all “use cases.”

